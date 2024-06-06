Gilgo Beach killings: Suspect Rex Heuermann indicted on 2 new murder charges

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann has been indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of two additional women, including a Queens resident whose remains were found in Southampton Town more than 30 years ago and who had only recently been connected to the Gilgo Beach investigation, court papers show. Heuermann, 60, of Massapequa Park, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead for the July 2003 dismemberment death of Jessica Taylor and the November 1993 death of Sandra Costilla, whose killing Suffolk police and prosecutors had long associated with a different suspect. Prosecutors for the first time also link the killing of Gilgo Beach victim Valerie Mack to Heuermann in court documents. Newsday first reported the new indictment on Monday. Heuermann had previlously been indicted on multiple murder charges in connection with the killings of four women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010. Prosecutors, in the bail letter released Thursday, said investigators believe they found a chilling document that amounts to a blueprint for killing — a Microsoft Word document entitled “HK2002-04” that was found on a hard drive during a search of the basement of Heuermann’s home. At Heuermann's arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino said, "This is a manifesto that methodically outlines how to carry out the selection and murders." Michael J. Brown, Heuermann's attorney, said he spoke with Heuermann about the new indictment on Wednesday. "He communicated that he is not guilty," Brown told the judge as he entered his plea. Heuermann, dressed in a gray suit and navy blue tie, mostly looked down and in the direction of his attorney during the short proceeding. He is scheduled to be back in court July 30. After the arraignment, Brown said his client was surprised he was being charged with more killings. "Rex is obviously horrified by the new charges," Brown said. "New charges are always horrific and yeah, he's in a bad place due to the new charges.” Brown said new charges will significantly delay a possible trial. The bail letter details new evidence task force investigators have collected, including the document on the planning of the alleged killings prosecutors said they "recovered" on March 7. “The Task Force members also believe, based on the foregoing and the facts set forth infra, the Microsoft Word document to be a 'planning document' utilized by Heuermann to methodically blueprint and 'plan out' his 'kills,' ” the bail letter said, which explains their theory of the meaning of various words, phrases and initials in the document. “Based on the Gilgo Homicide Task Force’s training and experience, the members believe 'PROBLEMS' to be a guide on issues to avoid apprehension, 'SUPPLIES' to be a reference to what supplies are needed to carry out the serial murders, to avoid apprehension, and to avoid leaving behind DNA evidence,” the bail letter said. “The 'DS' heading appears to be an acronym for 'dump site,' which is corroborated by, inter alia, the discoveries of Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor at two separate 'dump sites,' i.e., the vicinity of Mill Road and Ocean Parkway. Under that same heading is a note regarding 'dumpster sites,' which the Task Force members believe is a reference to how Heuermann disposed of physical evidence in the manner described. … 'TRG' appears to be a reference to target or victim (see embedded image below). It is important to note that the known victims thus far are all petite women, which is consistent with the 'SMALL IS GOOD' entry in the document, lending further support to the aforementioned conclusion that 'TRG' refers to victims or 'targets.' ” Prosecutors said they've linked Heuermann to the killings of Taylor and Costilla through DNA analysis based on hairs found with the victims' bodies, witness statements, phone records and location data. Although Heuermann is not charged in the slaying of Mack, a sex worker who went missing in 2000, the bail letter links Heuermann to her killing, noting that an analysis of Heuermann's electronic devices revealed a significant collection of violent bondage and torture pornography dating back to 1994. The images showed various abuse and mutilation that prosecutors said “notably and largely coincide with how the remains of Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack were discovered.” Heuermann cannot be excluded as the contributor of a male human hair that was recovered from a surgical drape found under Taylor's remains, although 99.96% of the North American population can be, the bail letter said, adding that DNA analysis conducted by two separate labs had reached similar conclusions. According to her autopsy cited in the bail letter, Taylor had been decapitated and dismembered at her arms below her elbows, and her nipples had “irregular disruption” and there was an “obliteration” of her tattoo. “Investigators believe the mutilation of the victim's tattoo, decapitation of her head and dismemberment of Ms.Taylor's arms, were acts perpetrated by Rex A. Heuermann to … inhibit the identification of the victim via facial recognition, fingerprints and/or tattoo identification,” the bail letter said. A witness told authorities that on July 25, 2003, at about 10:30 p.m., they spotted a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck backed into the same wooded area in Manorville where Taylor's body was later found, the bail letter said. Authorities determined that the vehicle would have been there approximately 13 hours before another witness called 911 to report finding the remains, the bail letter said, noting that Heuermann had purchased a dark-colored 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck on March 22, 2002, from Ramp Chevrolet in Port Jefferson Station, which fits the description provided by the witness. Authorities also noted in the bail letter that Heuermann accessed a Newsday article about the discovery of Taylor's remains on July 28, 2003, online activity that was later deleted. Heuermann then conducted an internet search for a new Chevrolet Avalanche, with a blue exterior and white interior, despite his 2002 Avalanche being just over a year old, the bail letter said, adding that there was an attempt to delete the vehicle search too. “Notably, this activity occurred just days after Ms.Taylor was discovered and just days after witnesses observed a vehicle matching the physical description of Heuermann’s leaving the scene,” the bail letter said. Prosecutors also said Heuermann's wife and children were on a trip to Vermont at the time of Taylor's disappearance, which fits what prosecutors have said was a pattern of Heuermann committing killings while his family was out of town. The remains of Costilla, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, were found in the area of Old Fish Cove Road in North Sea. She was “lying on her back with her arms outstretched over her head with her uncovered legs spread apart,” the bail letter said, adding that her shirt had been pulled over her torso and head, exposing her breasts. Costilla's remains also had “numerous sharp force injuries, including to her face, torso, breasts, left thigh and vaginal area, the letter said. Three hairs were found with her remains, including one on her right arm and two others from a “tape-lift” of two shorts that were above her head, the letter said. There were 25 sharp-force traumatic injuries on Costilla. Her remains were discovered by two hunters, prosecutors said on Thursday. DNA analysis found that one of the hairs could not be excluded as having belonged to Heuermann, despite 99.96% of North America's population being excluded as a source for the hair, the bail letter said, which also noted another lab had reached a similar conclusion. Another hair found on Contilla's body is a likely match to a woman who lived with Heuermann before Costilla's disappearance, the bail letter said. The woman and Heuermann's mother had moved out of the residence before Costilla disappeared. “Accordingly, the murders of all four charged victims, and now the murders of Ms. Taylor and Ms. Costilla, occurred at times when Defendant Heuermann would have had unfettered time to execute his plans for each victim without any fear that his family or others residing at [his residence] would uncover or learn of his involvement in these crimes,” the bail letter said. Heuermann, who was 30 years old when Costilla’s remains were found on Cove Road in North Sea on Nov. 20, 1993, had previously not been charged in a killing committed earlier than 2007. He was arrested in July and charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010. He was charged with a fourth death in January. Taylor and Costilla also represent the first alleged victims tied to Heuermann whose remains were discovered somewhere other than along Ocean Parkway, expanding the area to which he allegedly dumped bodies by more than 40 miles. The four previous killings he was charged with also did not include dismemberment, as was the case with Taylor, whose torso was found in Manorville days after she disappeared before her head, hands and forearm were found in March 2011 along Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach. Costilla, who also used the last name Cutello and was 28 when she was killed, had lived on Gates Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, until around 1992, police said at the time. She also previously lived in an apartment in Flushing, Queens, property records show. Costilla’s death had not been tied to the Gilgo Beach investigation until K-9 units spent five hours in April searching the wooded North Sea property where her remains had been found. Instead, since as early as 1994, police had said Costilla’s death may have been linked to the killings of Colleen McNamee and Rita Tangredi, a narrative that continued through the 2014 arrest of John Bittrolff, who was eventually convicted in the other two murders. Costilla was strangled and might have been raped, police said shortly after he remains were discovered. Similar to McNamee and Tangredi, her body was found nude, with her arms behind her back and wood chips present at the crime scene, the prosecutors who tried Bittrolff’s case said. But the DNA linking Bittrolff to the other two victims was not present at Costilla’s scene, former Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla told reporters in 2014. Detectives attempted to elicit a confession from Bittrolff in Costilla’s killing, according to court records, showing him her headshot and a photograph of her crime scene. Ultimately, Bittrolff was never charged in Costilla’s death, and he is currently serving a 50-year-to-life sentence at Clinton Correctional Center in upstate Dannemora. He is appealing his conviction. Police in 1993 asked the public for help finding Costilla’s family, saying they needed more information to aid in the investigation. Unlike the other alleged victims in the case, law enforcement has never described Costilla as a sex worker. Taylor grew up in Poughkeepsie and lived in New York City before she disappeared. She was 20 years old when she was reported missing, having last been seen at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan. Taylor was a sex worker who was in a relationship with a man believed to be her pimp and boyfriend, though her family believes she had run away from the man shortly before she died. Her remains were identified in part by a tattoo that included the man’s name. Taylor’s torso was found off Halsey Manor Lane in Manorville about a mile south of where Mack’s remains were discovered near the Long Island Expressway. Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators searched the portion of Manorville where the remains of Taylor and Mack were discovered for nine days in April. Tierney called the search, and an additional six-day search of Heuermann’s home, a “necessary investigative step.” “On Thursday, you will see the fruits of that investigation,” Tierney told reporters in Riverhead Monday. Heuermann previously pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — who were the first of 10 sets of remains found within proximity of each other along Ocean Parkway between late fall 2010 and early spring 2011. The Manhattan architect has been held without bail since his July 13 arrest on first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of Waterman, Barthelemy and Costello. He was charged in January with second-degree murder for the killing of Brainard-Barnes. All four women worked as sex workers and Heuermann had hundreds of contacts with sex workers in the years before he was arrested, prosecutors have said. Prosecutors believe Heuermann acted alone in the first four killings he was charged with and that the cause of each woman’s death was “homicidal violence.” Their bodies were found nude and bound, and they were contacted by burner phones consistent with Heuermann’s locations, prosecutors have said. Five hairs connected to Heuermann or a family member were recovered from three of the four sets of remains, according to prosecutors. Heuermann was connected to the case primarily through cell site data, burner phone records and DNA evidence linking him to the women and the location where the bodies were found, prosecutors have said. A witness in Costello’s disappearance also provided a description of a truck linked to Heuermann, which helped establish him as a suspect and was later recovered from his brother’s property in South Carolina, prosecutors have said. A cheek swab, obtained from Heuermann by court order since he’s been in custody, matched a mitochondrial DNA profile authorities who were surveilling Heuermann developed from a pizza crust and used napkin that allegedly were discarded in Manhattan, prosecutors have said. The mitochondrial DNA profile developed from the pizza and napkin could not be excluded as a match to a hair found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” the remains of Waterman, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said in court papers filed in March they had turned over 12 terabytes of data to Heuermann’s defense, including a transcript of the grand jury presentation, 85 grand jury exhibits, autopsy reports, photographs from the crime scene and the medical examiner’s office, search warrants and affidavits. Prosecutors said the defense also has been given paperwork from the Suffolk County Police Department and its crime lab, as well as outside laboratory documentation. At Heuermann’s most recent court appearance in April, Tierney and Santomartino said prosecutors also recently turned over nearly 400 complete leads, a total of more than 7,000 other persons of interest in the 13-year investigation. With Michael O'Keeffe, Akiya Dillon and Anthony M. DeStefano

