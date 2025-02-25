Gilgo Beach killings: Suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court over DNA trial evidence

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann appeared in a Riverhead courtroom Tuesday as the prosecution and defense continue to mount legal arguments on whether to throw out DNA evidence in the case and hold a separate trial for some of the charged murders. Heuermann, 61, of Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack and Sandra Costilla. Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei on Tuesday set a March 12 deadline for the defense to reply to the prosecution's response to the defense push to try some of the cases separately. Mazzei said he had intended to set a date for pretrial hearings related to the admissibility of DNA evidence on Tuesday, but the defense is still waiting for a hard drive with discovery. The prosecution said that should be received by the defense by the end of the week. Heuermann's defense team, in a pair of motions, has asked Mazzei to exclude DNA evidence in the case and to try three of the seven charged killings separately from the others, court records show. Attorneys for Heuermann in January asked the judge in his case to exclude expert testimony related to nuclear DNA results obtained from rootless hairs found at six crime scenes. The attorneys argued that the technique used by a California laboratory Astrea Forensics has not been generally accepted as reliable in the scientific community. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, in response to the defense motion, said the nuclear DNA evidence in the case against Heuermann should be admissible because the whole genome sequencing technique that provided the evidence is widely accepted in the scientific community. A second outside lab also corroborated Astrea's DNA results through mitochondrial DNA analysis, the DA's office said. Heuermann's attorneys, in a separate motion also filed in January, asked for the case charging Heuermann with seven homicides to be severed. Heuermann's attorneys suggested the state go to trial first on the three women whose bodies were found at Gilgo Beach — Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman and then try the remaining counts related to the four other victims at a later date. The motion argued that trying Heuermann for all seven homicides at once could have a "cumulative effect" on the jury, leading to an improper conviction. The prosecution has said it opposes severing the case. Prosecutors have said Costilla was killed in 1993, followed by Mack in 2000, Taylor in 2003, Brainard-Barnes in 2007, Barthelemy in 2009 and Waterman and Costello in 2010.

