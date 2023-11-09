Gilgo Beach killings: Estranged wife of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann visits him in jail, attorney says

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann received a visit from his estranged wife Wednesday at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead, an attorney confirmed to Newsday Thursday. It was the first time that Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce from Heuermann six days after his July 13 arrest on first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women, visited Heuermann. “I can confirm that Asa did visit with Rex yesterday,” said Ellerup’s divorce attorney, Bob Macedonio, in response to an inquiry. “I have no further comment.” Jail spokesperson Victoria DiStefano declined to confirm that Ellerup visited Heuermann but said: “As per policy we do not release the names of visitors, but I can confirm that Rex Heuermann received a visit yesterday.” Asked about various aspects of Heuermann's Wednesday visit, DiStefano said: "Rex Heuermann is allowed the same visitations that all other inmates are entitled to. Visits are 1 hour and visitors are allowed to embrace once at the beginning and end of the visit. All inmates are searched after visits." Heuermann’s defense attorney Michael J. Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but has said previously that Ellerup has communicated by telephone with Heuermann while he’s been incarcerated. Heuermann has been held without bail since his arrest in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach 13 years ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors have said Heuermann, 60, who worked as a Manhattan architect before his arrest, is also the prime suspect in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women — the first of 10 sets of remains found along Ocean Parkway that are believed to be the work of one or more serial killers — were sex workers. Heuermann is not contesting the divorce, which is pending.

