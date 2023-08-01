Gilgo Beach killings: Family of suspected serial killer has not been interviewed by investigators, lawyer says

The estranged wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann has not been interviewed by investigators, her divorce lawyer told Newsday on Tuesday.

Islip Terrace-based attorney Robert Macedonio, who is representing Asa Ellerup in her pending divorce proceeding against Heuermann, said she was “blindsided” by her husband’s arrest on charges that he killed three women whose remains police found in the Gilgo Beach area in 2010.

Macedonio also said Ellerup's Massapequa Park home was left “uninhabitable” after police ripped up the floors and walls in their search for potential evidence.

Ellerup’s “head was just spinning,” when police arrived at her home July 13 to advise her that Heuermann had been arrested on murder charges and executed a search warrant to search the home, Macedonio said.

Gilgo Beach suspect Rex A. Heuermann leaves Suffolk's Seventh Precinct on July 14. Credit: John Roca

A spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Tuesday the office could not comment on Macedonio's assertion that investigators have yet to question Heuermann's family.

Tierney has previously said there was "no indication that the family had knowledge" of Heuermann's suspected crimes, noting his wife and children were out of state when three of the women went missing.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison also previously said Heuermann's wife and children expressed “shock, disappointment and disgust" over the allegations against Heuermann when they met with investigators after he was arrested.

“She was completely blindsided by the whole event,” said Macedonio. “It was like getting hit by a Mack truck walking on 42nd Street. Obviously, her head was just spinning.”

Asked if Ellerup planned to cooperate with the criminal investigation in the form of a formal interview, Macedonio said: “I can’t even speculate at this point; we haven’t been asked.”

Macedonio pointed out that Ellerup, as Heuermann’s wife, would have spousal immunity, which prevents the spouse of a defendant from being compelled to testify against them about events that occurred before or during the marriage.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment charging him with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose body was found in proximity to the other three women, prosecutors have said.

Heuermann, who has been held in the Suffolk County Jail without bail since his July 14 arraignment, is due in court Tuesday afternoon for a conference on the case. His lawyer, Michael J. Brown, could ask for bail during Tuesday's conference. Brown has not returned messages seeking comment but said previously that his client denied the allegations.

Ellerup never saw anything that would indicate what prosecutors have alleged, Macedonio said, and his client had no inkling that Heuermann allegedly patronized sex workers and never saw him with burner phones.

“She has not visited him at the facility yet,” Macedonio said of the jail. His client has also not had any contact with her estranged husband by telephone, Macedonio said. He declined to say whether she wants or intends to see or talk to Heuermann.

Asked about her reasons for filing for divorce, Macedonio said: “She needs to protect herself and her family. Her own self, her own assets.”

Prosecutors have said Heuermann’s family was on vacation at the time the victims disappeared. Macedonio said his client doesn’t have recollections of the events surrounding those dates, beginning in 2009.

“She doesn’t,” said Macedonio. “It’s trying to recollect events more than 10 years ago. She hasn’t had the opportunity to sit down and think about it. She’s trying to locate passports to jog her memory.”

A photo taken by Asa Ellerup of the kitchen of the Massapequa Park home she shared with her husband, accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann, after police executed a search warrant. Ellerup's attorney said police left the house “uninhabitable.” Credit: Asa Ellerup

When Ellerup and her two children — Heuermann’s 32-year-old stepson and the couple’s daughter, who is 27 — returned to their home a few days ago, Macedonio said, the house was in an “uninhabitable” condition. Ellerup’s greenhouse was destroyed, Macedonio said.

“The floors are ripped up,” Macedonio said. “Mattresses were taken. The couch was cut open. There’s holes in part of the walls. Right now, they’re going through everything, sorting through everything, trying to obtain new mattresses.”

Attorney Robert Macedonio represents Asa Ellerup, wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann. Credit: James Carbone

Macedonio said “people from all over the world” have reached out to his law firm, some even sending care packages for Ellerup.

“She’s taking it day by day,” said Macedonio. “She’s gaining a little bit of self-confidence now and realizes she has to be strong for her children.”