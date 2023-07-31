Gilgo Beach killings: Suspect Rex Heuermann expected to appear in court conference Tuesday afternoon

Rex A. Heuermann could seek bail at his scheduled court conference Tuesday in Riverhead — the second time the Manhattan architect and alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s case will be in court since his arrest earlier this month.

Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, was ordered held without bail at his July 14 arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to first and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area in 2010.

Authorities have also named Heuermann, who is being held at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead, as the “prime suspect” in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three women — collectively known as the “Gilgo Beach four.” All of the victims were sex workers.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, in seeking to have Heuermann remanded, alleged that Heuermann was both a flight risk and a continuing danger as he allegedly continued to communicate with sex workers on burner phones, followed media accounts of the police investigation into the killings and had ties to Las Vegas and South Carolina.

“For all those reasons, we feel that the urge — this defendant's urge to flee the jurisdiction is proving irresistible, and that's why we're asking for remand status,” Tierney said at Heuermann’s arraignment.

Heuermann’s attorney Michael J. Brown did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday. At Heuermann’s arraignment, Brown told the judge he wanted to “reserve my right to make a bail application on the next or future court date, once we have a sufficient conversation with my client.”

Brown has said his client tearfully denied the allegations and has pointed to his lack of a prior criminal record.

“There is nothing about Mr. Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents,” Brown said in a statement earlier this month.

Heuermann’s case will appear Tuesday before Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, known for his no-nonsense style toward defendants and both prosecutors and defense attorneys alike.

In court papers, prosecutors have laid out their evidence, saying they first linked Heuermann to the killings last year through a witness statement identifying the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche who had visited Costello’s home the day before she was last seen alive.

The witness' description of the driver matched that of Heuermann, who is 6-4 and weighs more than 240 pounds and was described as appearing like “an ogre.” Investigators also used cellphone site data and linked him through DNA to the victims using hair found on the victims’ remains that matched Heuermann’s DNA as recovered by authorities from a discarded pizza crust outside his Manhattan office, prosecutors said.

Tierney, who is planning to lead the group of prosecutors trying the case, has said that investigators seized a “massive amount” of potential evidence from Heuermann’s home after conducting a 12-day search. Investigators also searched two storage units rented by Heuermann and the Chevrolet

Among the items recovered by investigators were 279 firearms.

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, speaks to someone in a car at her Massapequa Park house on Monday. Credit: John Roca

Heuermann’s estranged wife Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce after his arrest, returned to the home last week after the search concluded with Heuermann’s daughter and stepson.

On Friday, she pleaded with the media and spectators to give some space to her family and neighbors and to respect their privacy.

Asa Ellerup said the lives of her family and especially her elderly neighbors have been turned upside down by “the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators and news crews.”

Ellerup did speak briefly to reporters on Friday.

"You guys know this is an ongoing investigation and I cannot speak to you," Ellerup told reporters camped out across the street in Massapequa Park. "If you want to stand up here and wait for something, I have a lot of work to do. If you want to take pictures, go ahead, I'm OK with it now."

It’s unclear if any family members will be in court for Heuermann’s 2 p.m. court appearance.