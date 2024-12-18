Felix Hernandez Morales, of Freeport, charged after gun is fired outside Rockville Centre business

A Freeport man faces several felony counts after he fired a gun near a Rockville Centre business early Tuesday, Nassau police said.

Around 2:16 a.m., officers were alerted to the parking lot of a commercial business near 525 Merrick Rd. and were told that a man had removed a gun from his jacket pocket and fired it into the air before fleeing.

While shell casings were found on the ground, no injuries were reported, police said.

After an investigation, Felix Hernandez Morales, 26, was arrested at his Freeport home at 4:45 p.m.

During the arrest, officers recovered a black Beretta APX 9 mm handgun.

Morales is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.