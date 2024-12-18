Long IslandCrime

Felix Hernandez Morales, of Freeport, charged after gun is fired outside Rockville Centre business

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A Freeport man faces several felony counts after he fired a gun near a Rockville Centre business early Tuesday, Nassau police said.

Around 2:16 a.m., officers were alerted to the parking lot of a commercial business near 525 Merrick Rd. and were told that a man had removed a gun from his jacket pocket and fired it into the air before fleeing.

While shell casings were found on the ground, no injuries were reported, police said.

After an investigation, Felix Hernandez Morales, 26, was arrested at his Freeport home at 4:45 p.m.

During the arrest, officers recovered a black Beretta APX 9 mm handgun.

Morales is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Heuermann faces 7th murder charge ... Possible extension for 9/11 health program ... Top girls wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Bay Shore sex abuse settlement ... Heuermann faces 7th murder charge ... Top girls wrestlers ... ... Christmas movie preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Heuermann faces 7th murder charge ... Possible extension for 9/11 health program ... Top girls wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Bay Shore sex abuse settlement ... Heuermann faces 7th murder charge ... Top girls wrestlers ... ... Christmas movie preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME