Frederick Mei, ex-deputy town attorney in Oyster Bay, sentenced to 2 years in prison in ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano's corruption case

The former Oyster Bay Town official who admitted taking bribes that included $50,000 in payments and a leased BMW as part of a corruption scheme that ensnared ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison.

Frederick Mei, 64, of Bayville, who was the deputy town attorney in Oyster Bay and wore a wire after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation into Mangano, was also given one year of probation at his sentencing in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon. He has to turn himself in on Jan. 24.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack said she weighed a number of factors in determining Mei's sentence, including his cooperation with the government.

"My sentence must send a message to public officials … that corruption will be punished by more than a slap on the wrist," said Azrack.

Mei pleaded guilty to one count of honest services fraud in 2015. He also resigned from his $117,288-a-year position with the town.

Mei briefly addressed the judge before he was sentenced and apologized for his actions.

"I just wanted to use this opportunity to apologize to the citizens of Oyster Bay for my conduct during that time," Mei said.

Mei and his attorney Gary Schoer, who asked for his client to be sentenced to home confinement or probation, declined to comment as they left court after the sentencing.

Mei, from the witness stand during Mangano's first trial, testified that he accepted $50,000 in checks made out to cash, a trip to South Korea for himself and a family member and cash payments for a $36,000 BMW lease from Harendra Singh, a politically-connected restaurateur and Oyster Bay Town concessionaire.

Harendra Singh arrives at federal court in Central Islip in June 2019. Credit: James Carbone

Singh, who also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later Wednesday afternoon, admitted bribing Mei and Mangano in a scheme to get Oyster Bay Town to indirectly guarantee $20 million in loans to support his fledgling restaurant empire.

Singh, a decadeslong friend of Mangano and his wife Linda Mangano, testified that he bribed Mangano with a $450,000 "no-show" job for his wife, as well as hardwood flooring for the Bethpage couple's home, a $7,300 watch for one of their sons, free meals and vacations and two luxury chairs. Both Manganos were convicted in 2019 in connection with the scheme. The former county executive is currently serving a 12-year sentence at a federal prison in Massachusetts while Linda Mangano served about five months in prison of her 15-month sentence.

Mei also dubbed the town's pay-to-play culture as "the Oyster Bay way" and said other town officials shrugged off the initial FBI investigation, calling it a "rite of passage."

At the first trial, during which the jury deadlocked on convicting the Manganos and acquitted former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, the late Venditto's attorney needled Mei about his fear of potentially going to prison.

“Tell the jury how terrified you are to go to prison," Venditto's attorney Marc Agnifilo said.

“Truly terrified,” Mei said.

Harendra Singh, left, and former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano on vacation together in Turks and Caicos. Credit: USDOJ

Singh, of Laurel Hollow, who had a decadeslong friendship with the Manganos, was the star witness against the couple when they were convicted by a jury in 2019 on corruption charges. Mangano used his influence as county executive to sway Town of Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh, who was also a town concessionaire, the jury found.

Edward Mangano, 61, is serving a 12-year sentence at a federal prison in Massachusetts. Linda Mangano, 60, who was released from prison just five months into her 15-month sentence, was freed from house arrest on June 16 — two months earlier than the previously scheduled date of Aug. 12, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Singh pleaded guilty as part of a cooperation agreement in 2016 to an eight-count indictment, including conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud related to the Town of Oyster Bay loan scheme and a nearly $1 million fraudulent claim to FEMA that the Water’s Edge, a Queens catering hall he owned, was damaged during Superstorm Sandy. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing and impeding the due administration of the Internal Revenue laws.

In addition to bribing Mangano and de Blasio, who was not accused of any wrongdoing, Singh admitted bribing Mei.