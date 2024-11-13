John Murphy, Rockville Centre detective, charged with hate crime in Manorville, authorities say

A Rockville Centre police detective has been charged with a hate crime after authorities said Wednesday he harassed a cellular company worker, damaging his vehicle while using a racial slur.

Suffolk County police said John Murphy, 40, of Manorville, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and one count of aggravated harassment. Murphy, identified by authorities as a Rockville Centre detective, faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

A spokeswoman for the Village of Rockville Centre, Julie Grilli, said Wednesday in a statement: "The Village of Rockville Centre does not comment on personnel matters."

Police said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Nov. 3., when Murphy approached a subcontractor for a cellular company as he worked in a GMC Terrain at the corner of Sylvan Court and Weeks Avenue in Manorville. Police said Murphy questioned what the subcontractor was doing in the area, then identified himself as "a law enforcement officer" — but "refused to look at the worker's credentials."

In a statement Wednesday detailing the incident and arrest, police said Murphy "then kicked the GMC, causing damage, ripped off the light affixed the top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur."

Murphy's attorney, Anthony DiFiori, of White Plains, said before his client's arraignment in First District Court that they would not comment about the incident.

On Wednesday, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney issued a statement, saying "the victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and damaged his vehicle. To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here."

