Long IslandCrime

John Murphy, Rockville Centre detective, charged with hate crime in Manorville, authorities say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Rockville Centre police detective has been charged with a hate crime after authorities said Wednesday he harassed a cellular company worker, damaging his vehicle while using a racial slur.

Suffolk County police said John Murphy, 40, of Manorville, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and one count of aggravated harassment. Murphy, identified by authorities as a Rockville Centre detective, faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

A spokeswoman for the Village of Rockville Centre, Julie Grilli, said Wednesday in a statement: "The Village of Rockville Centre does not comment on personnel matters."

Police said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Nov. 3., when Murphy approached a subcontractor for a cellular company as he worked in a GMC Terrain at the corner of Sylvan Court and Weeks Avenue in Manorville. Police said Murphy questioned what the subcontractor was doing in the area, then identified himself as "a law enforcement officer" — but "refused to look at the worker's credentials."

In a statement Wednesday detailing the incident and arrest, police said Murphy "then kicked the GMC, causing damage, ripped off the light affixed the top of the vehicle and threw it at the worker, who is Black, while using a racial slur."

Murphy's attorney, Anthony DiFiori, of White Plains, said before his client's arraignment in First District Court that they would not comment about the incident.

On Wednesday, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney issued a statement, saying "the victim here was just trying to do his job, when the defendant allegedly harassed him and damaged his vehicle. To make matters worse, the defendant is a sworn law enforcement officer, responsible for protecting the rights of citizens, rather than violating them, as is alleged here."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 46 minutes ago Amityville murders 50 years later ... Help for homeowners  ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 46 minutes ago Amityville murders 50 years later ... Help for homeowners  ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME