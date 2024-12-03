Police seeking 3 suspected of vandalizing Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville

Suffolk police are seeking the public’s help to identify three people facing hate crime charges after they damaged property at a Hindu temple in Melville in September.

On Sept. 16, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., two people spray painted a sign and pavement at the entrance of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Deshon Drive.

According to its website, the temple is a sacred Hindu place of worship that also offers arts, languages, music, and philosophy rooted in Hindu heritage.

Video surveillance shows the two people walking near the property on the sidewalk.

A third person waited in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.

The three people would face charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime, police said.

Suffolk police offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can call 1-800-220-TIPS.