Long IslandCrime

Police seeking 3 suspected of vandalizing Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville

Suffolk police are seeking tips from the public about those...

Suffolk police are seeking tips from the public about those responsible for the vandalism in September of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville.

  Credit: SCPD

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Suffolk police are seeking the public’s help to identify three people facing hate crime charges after they damaged property at a Hindu temple in Melville in September.

On Sept. 16, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., two people spray painted a sign and pavement at the entrance of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Deshon Drive.

According to its website, the temple is a sacred Hindu place of worship that also offers arts, languages, music, and philosophy rooted in Hindu heritage.

Video surveillance shows the two people walking near the property on the sidewalk.

A third person waited in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.

The three people would face charges of criminal mischief as a hate crime, police said.

Suffolk police offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can call 1-800-220-TIPS.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Memorial services for Massapequa hockey player ... Hate crime at Hindu temple ... Suffolk sports awards Credit: Newsday

Remembering Omer Neutra ... Memorial for Massapequa hockey player ... Penny closing arguments ... 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Memorial services for Massapequa hockey player ... Hate crime at Hindu temple ... Suffolk sports awards Credit: Newsday

Remembering Omer Neutra ... Memorial for Massapequa hockey player ... Penny closing arguments ... 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME