Maria Guallpa-Bonilla, of Bellport, arrested in hit-and-run that killed Christopher Hlavaty



A Bellport woman was arrested and charged Thursday in a hit-and run crash that killed an East Patchogue motorcyclist, Suffolk police said.

Police said Maria Guallpa-Bonilla, 36, was charged with fleeing the scene of a crash Monday night in Patchogue that killed Christopher Hlavaty, 22, a Hagerman volunteer firefighter.

Guallpa-Bonilla is accused of driving a 2001 Mercury Cougar heading west on Main Street at 10:45 p.m. Monday when police said she struck Hlavaty, who was turning his Suzuki left off Rider Avenue.

Hlavaty was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Guallpa-Bonilla was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality. She was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.