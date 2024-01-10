Hollywood producer Raymond Bouderau's 'complicated romantic relationships' led him to burglarize 2 homes

A complicated set of romantic relationships and a girlfriend’s “jealousy” led a Hollywood producer to burglarize two residences and steal more than $1 million in property in September 2022, a Suffolk prosecutor said during opening arguments in his trial Wednesday.

Raymond Bouderau, 50, of Manhattan, a producer of several films, including “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” is on trial before State Supreme Court Justice John Collins in Riverhead for first-degree grand larceny, second-degree burglary and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Kieran Rogers told the jury Bouderau conspired with girlfriend, Jacqueline Jewett, in the “targeted attack” of a wealthy Sag Harbor woman who was dating Jewett’s former husband. The prosecutor said the burglaries, which included a second residence in Manhattan, were planned after Jewett’s Connecticut home was burglarized in August 2022 and Bouderau convinced her that her former husband and his girlfriend were behind it.

“He told Jacqueline Jewett that he knew how to get back at them,” Rogers said at the start of the trial. “He knew how to cut wires. He knew how to sidestep security. He knew how to block cameras. He knew how to jam Wi-Fi signals.”

Rogers, who is trying the case along with fellow Assistant District Attorney Sean Buckley, said the evidence at trial will show Bouderau drove away from the Sag Harbor residence with “$1 million in cash, approximately $500,000 in jewelry, coolers, bags, an AR-15 rifle, a pistol” and a “very luxurious wine collection of over 200 bottles” all recovered from Bouderau’s home. Some of the items recovered featured the alleged victim’s name, Rogers said.

Prosecutors said license plate readers and video surveillance footage led investigators to Bouderau and that cellular location data linking Bouderau to the two residences on the night of the burglaries helped them build their case, along with text messages between him and Jewett.

“I have a present for you. Come to the city and get it,” Rogers said Bouderau texted Jewett the day after the burglaries.

Jewett, a mother of six children who had been married for 30 years, is cooperating with prosecutors and will testify at trial, Rogers said.

Bouderau’s defense attorney, Jonathan Manley, of Hauppauge, said Jewett’s version of events surrounding the burglary changed after prosecutors offered her “a way out” from a possible 30-year prison sentence. His client has maintained his innocence ever since his arrest in December 2022, he said.

“Ray said, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and he’s been saying the same thing for over a year,” Manley said.

The defense attorney instead asked the jury to pay careful attention to testimony about the actions of the alleged victim in the case in the aftermath of the burglary, suggesting she sought “millions of dollars” from her insurance company before she knew for certain she had been burglarized.

“She hadn’t stepped foot into the house,” Manley said. “She had no idea what happened.”

The trial is expected to continue Thursday.