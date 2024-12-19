Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former top aide to Mayor Adams, indicted on bribery charges

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who until Sunday was the top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, has been indicted in connection with an alleged bribery scheme to trade municipal favors for $100,000 in cash and benefits for her son, including the purchase of a 2023 Porsche, according to the Manhattan district attorney. Lewis-Martin, 63, surrendered to the district attorney's office Thursday and was to appear in court for arraignment, as was her son, Glenn Martin II, and the businessmen who allegedly benefited. Charges against her in the indictment include bribery and bribery receiving, both felonies. She appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court before acting Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser. Each of the four defendants pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon, and Lewis-Martin was the first to enter a plea. "Your honor, I am not guilty," she said. The crimes don't qualify for bail, and the defendants were to be freed, the judge said. The case involved wiretaps, one of the prosecutors said. Lewis-Martin's defense attorney Arthur Aidala told the judge: "You have a woman here who has served this city admirably for 40 years....She has been a model citizen. "She is so fired up to fight these charges," he said. "She's charged with very serious crimes," said the judge, who ordered her to surrender her passport. Assistant District Attorney Guy Tardanico said Lewis-Martin is facing a mandatory state prison sentence. Lewis-Martin's son, Glenn Martin II, 38, has a 7-year- old daughter with whom he has joint custody, his attorney said. In an earlier news conference, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the alleged criminal conduct occurred during the majority of Lewis-Martin's tenure. "We allege that Lewis-Martin acted as an on-call consultant," Bragg said, "again and again she delivered for them." "You do this for me, and I will do that for you," is how Bragg summarized the scheme. He called it "naked cronyism." Bragg said there's no evidence of Adams' involvement. One of the businessmen helped Lewis-Martin's son with his fashion line and a Chick-fil-A franchise, he said. The businessmen named in the indictment are real estate investors Raizada Vaid and Mayank Dwivedi, and the favors involve Lewis-Martin allegedly expediting the businessmen’s construction projects. The properties include Glass Ceiling, a rooftop bar near Herald Square, and the Hotel on Rivington on the Lower East Side. She allegedly helped, “on numerous occasions,” expedite applications with the city Department of Buildings and assisted with rejected applications, the district attorney’s office said. Lewis-Martin also helped one of the businessmen, Vaid, with a visa problem for a family member. Dwivedi last year bought the historic 19-room Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton village, along with a partner, for about $17 million, Newsday has reported. According to the district attorney’s office, the son got two $50,000 checks from the businessmen. He deposited the checks into joint bank accounts held with Lewis-Martin. He then transferred $50,000 to an entity for his DJ business, Suave Productions, and then used some of the money to buy a Porsche. She used the encrypted messaging app Signal and urged others to as well, the indictment says. Lewis-Martin is the highest-ranking official in the Adams administration, current or former, to be criminally charged — besides the mayor himself, who was indicted in September on unrelated accusations that he took illegal campaign donations and luxury travel and did favors for those affiliated with the Turkish government. On Monday, Lewis-Martin denied any wrongdoing, at a news conference in which she predicted she’d be indicted. “I’m being falsely accused of something — I don’t know exactly what it is — but I know that I was told that it’s something that’s illegal, and I have never done anything illegal in my capacity in government,” Lewis-Martin said. A day earlier, Lewis-Martin quit her post as Adams’ chief adviser. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who until Sunday was the top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, has been indicted in connection with an alleged bribery scheme to trade municipal favors for $100,000 in cash and benefits for her son, including the purchase of a 2023 Porsche, according to the Manhattan district attorney.

Lewis-Martin, 63, surrendered to the district attorney's office Thursday and was to appear in court for arraignment, as was her son, Glenn Martin II, and the businessmen who allegedly benefited.

Charges against her in the indictment include bribery and bribery receiving, both felonies.

She appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court before acting Supreme Court Justice Daniel Conviser.

Each of the four defendants pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon, and Lewis-Martin was the first to enter a plea.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Your honor, I am not guilty," she said.

The crimes don't qualify for bail, and the defendants were to be freed, the judge said.

The case involved wiretaps, one of the prosecutors said.

Lewis-Martin's defense attorney Arthur Aidala told the judge: "You have a woman here who has served this city admirably for 40 years....She has been a model citizen.

"She is so fired up to fight these charges," he said.

"She's charged with very serious crimes," said the judge, who ordered her to surrender her passport.

Assistant District Attorney Guy Tardanico said Lewis-Martin is facing a mandatory state prison sentence.

Lewis-Martin's son, Glenn Martin II, 38, has a 7-year- old daughter with whom he has joint custody, his attorney said.

In an earlier news conference, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the alleged criminal conduct occurred during the majority of Lewis-Martin's tenure.

"We allege that Lewis-Martin acted as an on-call consultant," Bragg said, "again and again she delivered for them."

"You do this for me, and I will do that for you," is how Bragg summarized the scheme.

He called it "naked cronyism."

Bragg said there's no evidence of Adams' involvement.

One of the businessmen helped Lewis-Martin's son with his fashion line and a Chick-fil-A franchise, he said.

The businessmen named in the indictment are real estate investors Raizada Vaid and Mayank Dwivedi, and the favors involve Lewis-Martin allegedly expediting the businessmen’s construction projects.

The properties include Glass Ceiling, a rooftop bar near Herald Square, and the Hotel on Rivington on the Lower East Side.

She allegedly helped, “on numerous occasions,” expedite applications with the city Department of Buildings and assisted with rejected applications, the district attorney’s office said.

Lewis-Martin also helped one of the businessmen, Vaid, with a visa problem for a family member.

Exhibits on display at the Manhattan DA's office, where he discussed the case on Thursday. Credit: Newsday/Matthew Chayes

Dwivedi last year bought the historic 19-room Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton village, along with a partner, for about $17 million, Newsday has reported.

According to the district attorney’s office, the son got two $50,000 checks from the businessmen. He deposited the checks into joint bank accounts held with Lewis-Martin. He then transferred $50,000 to an entity for his DJ business, Suave Productions, and then used some of the money to buy a Porsche. She used the encrypted messaging app Signal and urged others to as well, the indictment says.

Lewis-Martin is the highest-ranking official in the Adams administration, current or former, to be criminally charged — besides the mayor himself, who was indicted in September on unrelated accusations that he took illegal campaign donations and luxury travel and did favors for those affiliated with the Turkish government.

On Monday, Lewis-Martin denied any wrongdoing, at a news conference in which she predicted she’d be indicted.

“I’m being falsely accused of something — I don’t know exactly what it is — but I know that I was told that it’s something that’s illegal, and I have never done anything illegal in my capacity in government,” Lewis-Martin said.

A day earlier, Lewis-Martin quit her post as Adams’ chief adviser.

Check back for updates on this developing story.