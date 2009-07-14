Feds: Island Trees teacher traded in child porn online

Island Trees Middle School teacher Richard Hartig was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of online "trading" in child pornography and held without bail after the prosecutor characterized him as a "danger" to the community.

Hartig, 43, of Lindenhurst, pleaded not guilty to six counts of distributing pornographic images online between last October and last month, using the screen name "skyper." One video he is accused of sending to an undercover agent featured minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment.

Hartig had been chastised by school officials at least twice during the 15 years he has taught science for having "inappropriate conduct" with students during nonschool hours, according to assistant U.S. Attorney Allan Bode.

"As far back as 2000, he was warned by the former school principal about his inappropriate contact with children . . . before and after school," Bode said, referring to a school district memo containing a warning after Hartig "didn't listen to an earlier verbal warning."

Bode said the school principal at the time referred to Hartig's conduct as "out of control." Bode did not identify the principal; according to district records, the principal in 2000 was Jon Segerdahl, who did not return calls seeking comment.

Hartig was arrested last month on charges he sent a federal agent the video depicting a 6-year-old boy last October, according to the initial complaint.

He told the agent, whom he "met" in a child porn chat room, that he was "into 5 to 12," which the complaint said was a reference to children 5 to 12 years old.

Hartig's attorney, Anthony J. Colleluori of Woodbury, said his client is one of most popular teachers at the Island Trees Memorial Middle School in Levittown.

He said since Hartig's arrest, 20 to 30 current and former students have offered to write letters on Hartig's behalf. District Superintendent James Parla said Hartig hasn't been suspended because he doesn't work in the summer. Parla declined to comment on Hartig's status when school opens in September.

According to court papers, Hartig told FBI agents and Suffolk police that when he was 14, he realized he was attracted to children.

A 2001 article written for the online educational magazine Teaching Pre K-8- featured an interview with Hartig. "I chose to teach sixth grade because the kids are so wonderful at this age," he told the author, who wrote: "Rich's affinity for young people extends to after-school and off-campus activities. . . . He organizes monthly trips for the kids and their parents."

Hartig has been in Nassau County jail since his June 12 arrest. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 26. The charges against him carry a minimum prison sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years.