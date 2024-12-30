Yonatan Cohen, of Hewlett, arrested in hit-and-run that killed fire department member Jeffrey Frank

Nassau County police arrested a Hewlett man Monday, charging him with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a member of the Hewlett Fire Department.

Yonatan Cohen, 21, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, following the Dec. 18 crash that killed Jeffrey Frank, 74, of Hewlett.

Hewlett firefighters said Frank was crossing Broadway in front of his condo complex when he was fatally struck about 10 p.m. by a dark-colored SUV. Police said witnesses saw the driver of the SUV leave his vehicle and dragged Frank’s body to the side of the road before speeding away.

Cohen pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday morning in First District Court in Hempstead. Cohen posted bail, according to court records, after it was set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. His attorney, Boris Nektalov, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Frank, who was known to friends as JJ, was a well-known DJ in the Five Towns, who started with the Long Island Record Pool and played records in 1975 at the Backstage Bar at the Woodmere Lanes bowling alley.

Hewlett firefighters said Frank joined the fire department when he was 40 and was considered a lifetime member, helping at the firehouse and organizing fundraisers for the department.

David Frank, Jeffrey Frank's nephew, said in a statement: "Our family is grieving the enormous loss of Jeffrey. He was a beloved brother, uncle, and cherished friend to many. Anyone who knew him, including his friends at the Hewlett Fire Department knew that Jeffrey would do anything for his friends and family.

"We will miss his warm smile, laughter, and love...The allegations against the defendant and others are deeply troubling, but we will reserve further comment until we learn more," the statement said.