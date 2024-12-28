Kumarie Nazir, nurse's aide at The Bristal Assisted Living in Bethpage, accused of stealing jewelry from residents

A nurse's aide at a Bethpage assisted living facility was arrested after she allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of jewelry from residents, according to Nassau police.

Police said Kumarie Nazir, 55, of Hempstead, stole multiple jewelry items from her patients at The Bristal Assisted Living on four separate occasions in October.

A press release announcing Nazir’s arrest did not specify what the pieces were. It said the thefts occurred on Oct. 8, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.

Nazir was arrested just after midnight Saturday after a police investigation, officials said.

She is facing three counts of third-degree grand larceny, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent physically disabled person, according to police.

State health records show there are 163 beds at the Bethpage facility, which offers independent and assisted living and memory care, according to its website.

A man who answered the phone there Saturday afternoon said he had no information about the case and could not comment on the alleged incident or whether Nazir was still employed.

Nazir was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Saturday. Court records did not indicate whether she had retained an attorney.