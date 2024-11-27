Bomb threat at Lee Zeldin's home probed by Suffolk police, officials say

Suffolk County police are investigating a bomb threat in Shirley tied to an address belonging to former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Police said they were called to the home on St. George Drive at 8:52 a.m. for a report of a bomb threat. The address is listed as Zeldin's home in Shirley.

It's apparently part what Trump's transition spokeswoman called a spate of "violent, un-American threats" against cabinet nominees and administration appointees made Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting,' " said the spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, in a statement.

Suffolk County Emergency Services officers are checking the property, police said. It's the same home outside of which an alleged gang member shot at three people, hitting two in the chest, in December 2022 while Zeldin's family was inside.

Zeldin was nominated by Trump earlier this month to serve as the EPA administrator.

Check back for updates on this developing story.