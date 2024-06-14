Man shot in Long Beach after officers clear crowds off beach, police say

A man was shot near the Long Island Rail Road station in Long Beach on Thursday night after nearly 3,000 people were escorted off the beach.

One man was shot in the torso and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Police were investigating a suspect, city officials said.

Long Beach police had responded to a report of shots fired near the LIRR station after police had to break up a large crowd on the beach at about 7 p.m., city officials said.

Officials said about 3,000 teens had converged on the beach Thursday evening from various schools, including from New York City.

Officers had responded and broke up several fights on the beach, clearing the beach for the night. Police dispersed the crowds off the beach near Edwards and National boulevards.

The shooting at the LIRR station occurred slightly after the beach was cleared.

After the shooting, police were discouraging traffic near the station on West Park Avenue and Edwards Boulevard.

The LIRR announced late Thursday that it restored service on the Long Beach Branch between Long Beach and Island Park that had been suspended due to the police investigation.