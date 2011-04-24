Man who threw neighbor's dog held in jail

A Franklin Square man who flung his neighbor's dachshund into the road over a dispute on Saturday pleaded not guilty to torture and endangerment charges, authorities said.

Jamie Sanchez, 56, of Robin Road, appeared in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday on charges of torturing animals and reckless endangerment.

He was ordered held on bail of $2,500 or bond of $5,000, and was taken back to jail.

The judge also issued an order of protection against Sanchez, who is due back in court on Wednesday.

Nassau County police said Sanchez had hurled his neighbor's dog, 1-year-old Coco, 6 feet into the air and 10 feet into the road on Saturday afternoon because he was furious at his neighbor about where she was walking.

Sanchez had at first threatened to unleash his own dog on Coco and the 54-year-old neighbor, police said.

But when the neighbor said she would call police, Sanchez grabbed Coco's leash and flung her, police said.

The dog sustained tail injuries, and stitches from a recent surgery ruptured.

She was treated by her veterinarian.