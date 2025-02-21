Driver pleads guilty to charges in Southern State crash that killed 3

A Queens man admitted in court Thursday to being intoxicated and topping 90 mph in 2022 when he crashed into a Honda Civic on the Southern State Parkway, killing the driver and both passengers, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Matthew Whyte, 29, of Laurelton, Queens, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges connected to the crash on Nov. 5, 2022, Donnelly said in a news release.

The crash, minutes before 9 p.m. on the Southern State just west of Exit 32 (Route 110/Broadway), killed Ciara Hare and Florence Oprisan, both 18 and from Lindenhurst, and Jean Marc Miller, 22, of West Babylon.

At his sentencing, scheduled for April 24, Whyte faces between 4½ to 13½ years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Hare had been heading east when a 2018 Subaru WRX driven by Whyte struck the Honda, forcing it off the road and into a traffic camera pole, Newsday previously reported.

"Hare suffered extensive injuries and was trapped in the driver’s seat of her vehicle," the release said.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes after the crash.

Miller and Oprisan were transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. They died less than 15 minutes apart on Nov. 11, 2022, according to Donnelly’s office.

Whyte’s Subaru overturned and came to a stop on the shoulder, the release said. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Blood drawn from Whyte about four hours after the crash showed he was under the influence of marijuana, according to the release.

Data from the Subaru indicated Whyte was driving about 93 mph five seconds before impact, the release from Donnelly's office said.

He was "weaving in and out" of lanes and appeared to be racing an unidentified individual in a third vehicle, who was also driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, according to release.

Newsday previously reported that officials were investigating the identity of the driver of the third vehicle, who left the scene. A spokesperson for Donnelly's office did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry Thursday afternoon about the driver.

Whyte pleaded guilty before Judge Christopher Quinn at Nassau County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the release.

Speeding and driving and under the influence is "enormously irresponsible and can often result in deadly consequences," Donnelly said in her statement Thursday.

Whyte’s "guilty plea cannot undo the devastating tragedy that took place along the Southern State Parkway over two years ago," she added. "Our hearts go out to the families of Ciara, Florence, and Jean."

Steve Raiser, Whyte's defense attorney, said in an email: "It was hard for him to come to terms with the fact, he is responsible for the deaths of these three young people. Matthew’s hope is that the families of the victims will find some closure through his acceptance of responsibility."