Suspect wanted in father's killing in Rocky Point home crashed vehicle after fleeing, police say

A fugitive wanted in the fatal stabbing his father in Rocky Point crashed his sport utility vehicle in East Shoreham minutes after the killing Nov. 9 and may be injured, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Police were continuing their search Monday for Matthew Zoll, 23, a suspect in the killing of his father, Joseph Zoll, 61, at their Quail Road home. Joseph Zoll was found shortly before 1:30 a.m. and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Monday Mathew Zoll fled the home and crashed a black GMC Yukon about 10 minutes later at the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Route 25A, about 6 miles away from the family's home. Police did not have any further details about the crash, but said no other vehicles were involved.

Police believe Matthew Zoll was injured during the crash before he fled the crash scene. Homicide detectives released the information Monday evening seeking to generate tips to locate Zoll.

Police impounded the SUV following the crash and returned to the woods in Brookhaven State Park last week to search for Zoll and any evidence about his whereabouts.

Detectives were joined by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in the search of the 1,600-acre park. The park borders Shoreham Wading River High School, which added security last week, "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

Matthew Zoll is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a small scar under his left eye, police said, noting he was "not believed to have a vehicle."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or homicide detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.