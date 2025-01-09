Francis Buckheit, East Islip man charged with kidnapping, rape of 14-year-old girl, has been indicted, his lawyer says

A Suffolk grand jury has indicted the 64-year-old man arrested in the rape and kidnapping of a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl whose 25-day disappearance gained widespread social media attention after she went missing Dec. 9, his defense attorney said. Francis Buckheit, of East Islip, will likely be arraigned on the indictment at the Suffolk County criminal court building in Riverhead later this month, attorney Danielle Papa, of Hauppauge, said. She said her client denies the charges. "He’s emotional, he’s upset, he maintains his innocence," Papa said of her client. While the nature of the new charges have not yet been disclosed, an affidavit from Assistant District Attorney Zachary Kelly confirming the indictment was read before District Court Judge Steven Weissbard in Central Islip Thursday. Buckheit’s appearance was waived during that conference. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday. As a matter of policy, his office does not typically comment on indictments before arraignment. Newsday does not disclose the identities of alleged child sex abuse victims. Papa said she does not know if other individuals have or will be indicted in the case, but said she’s currently working with a private investigator to learn more about what happened. "There’s more to this particular story than what’s been reported," Papa said. A prior criminal complaint accuses Buckheit of abducting the teen and keeping her on his boat at White Cap Marina in Islip, "where she was unlikely to be found," before repeatedly abusing her. The records allege the teen was held by Buckheit beginning around midnight Dec. 13, three days and several hours after police said she had been last seen. She remained on his boat until about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3. The court records base the charges on statements given by the teen and a 34-year-old female witness. Buckheit was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He is additionally facing driving while intoxicated and other vehicular crimes related to the circumstances of his arrest Friday, court records show. The criminal complaint alleges Buckheit drove a Mack truck owned by Buckheit LLC with an expired registration into the marina at 8:35 p.m. where he was met by police hours after the girl was found. "I’m just going home," Buckheit told police, who observed him unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol emanating from his breath, court records show. Buckheit’s blood alcohol content measured at 0.12 during a breath test taken by police at 9:50 p.m. the night of his arrest, according to the charging documents. Buckheit pleaded not guilty at his initial arraignment and has been in custody at the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank since his arrest, records show.

