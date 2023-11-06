Melbis Hernandez of Hempstead charged in stabbing death of Freeport man
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with last month's stabbing death of a Freeport man, Nassau police said.
Melbis Hernandez, 36, who police described as a homeless man from Hempstead, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing death of Marlon Rivas-Aguilar, 53, on Oct. 21, police said.
Nassau police were called to a Jackson Avenue home that Saturday at 5:35 a.m. and found Rivas-Aguilar in a stairwell, bleeding from apparent stab wounds and unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical professional, police said.
Hernandez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Police provided no further details of what led to the arrest or what connection the victim had with the suspect.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
