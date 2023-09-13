Suffolk DA Ray Tierney: 30 people indicted on drug charges following 3 long-term probes into narcotics, gang activity

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney on Wednesday announced indictments of 30 people in a sweeping narcotics case that involved at least one fatal overdose, calling for a “death by dealer” state law that would allow for felony homicide charges in cases resulting in overdoses.

“Despite the warnings, despite the carnage, we still get inaction,” said Tierney at a news conference at the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex in Riverhead, flanked by law enforcement partners and a table that bore some, though not all the confiscated possessions of the alleged dealers: guns, cash, sachets of cocaine and an animal sedative called “tranq.” Police and investigators also confiscated fentanyl bought by undercover officers as part of the investigation but said that drug was too lethal for display.

The first indictment Tierney announced involved a distribution operation he said was led by a North Amityville member of the Bloods street gang, Dushane Telfer, 30. Telfer’s operation allegedly spanned from Long Island’s East End to Queens, and between Feb. 13 and June 11, authorities recovered 763 grams of fentanyl and roughly 585 grams of cocaine from Telfer and nine co-defendants through undercover buys and confiscations.

One of that operation’s drug sales led to the February overdose death of Michelle Tomitz, survived by her Smithtown parents and 6-year-old daughter, Tierney said.

The second indictment involved a 30-year-old Greenport man, Paris Parks, also allegedly a Blood, who was charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl in July, Tierney said. Along with seven co-defendants, he allegedly sold those drugs to undercover officers in transactions as large as $10,000 in an operation that ran from Islandia to Yaphank.

Parks was charged with criminal possession and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The third indictment was a cocaine distribution conspiracy led by a West Babylon member of the Trinitarios gang, Gabriel Fernandez, 33, Tierney said. Between March and July, he and 11 co-defendants made eight drug sales to undercover officers, Tierney said.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney speaks after accused Gilgo killer Rex A. Heuermann appears in court before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Riverhead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Authorities found a felony-level quantity of cocaine at his house, Tierney said, and in addition to possession charged him with money laundering because he had taken drug payments through cash apps and used the proceeds to pay off his mortgage. Authorities are working to confiscate the house, Tierney said.

The three leaders are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Telfer faces up to 24 years in prison; Parks and Fernandez face up to 20. Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Monthslong investigations by a multiagency partnership of prosecutors, local police and federal law enforcement including the Drug Enforcement Agency used more than 100 search warrants for cellphones, homes and vehicles. The investigations yielded 132 charges including long-term conspiracies to distribute narcotics, the sale and possession of narcotics, money laundering, and the possession of multiple illegal firearms, according to a release from Tierney’s office.

All 30 defendants have been arrested; 10 were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and six had already been arraigned. Ten of the defendants — including three charged with weapons offenses — were charged with bail eligible offenses, according to the release.

Tierney said the bust might stem but would not stop Long Island’s drug trade. “Arrests alone can’t do that,” he said. “We need to do a lot of work for substance abuse treatment.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.