Student testifies he was run over Shirley mom who believed he had stolen her son's footwear

A William Floyd High School student told a Suffolk jury Thursday that he heard a car rushing toward him in the moments before he was struck and run over twice by a vehicle driven by the mom of a classmate who believed he stole her son's designer footwear.

Jonathan Gamez, now 16, said Jennifer Nelson opened the door after she backed up to run him over all a second time in a bagel shop parking lot in Mastic Beach and he saw she was holding a knife and her son was laughing in the front passenger seat. She then quickly sped away, he said.

"She left at a high speed," Jonathan told the jury in Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei's courtroom. "She just left me there."

Nelson, 35, of Shirley, is on trial for attempted murder in the incident, which occurred the morning of Oct. 7, 2022 after her son called her to report that he had been attacked by a group of fellow students who stole his Adidas Ye Slides, a popular footwear designed by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The teen, who was 15 at the time, said he was running to the bagel shop, which is next to the high school, to get away from a man who had chased him with a machete from a neighboring Dunkin' parking lot. A surveillance video shown in court Wednesday showed the man had arrived in a different car at the same time as Nelson.

Jonathan said he ran across a crosswalk to the bagel shop to find safety, but was struck by Nelson's Honda Passport before he could get away.

"I felt the weight of the tires were on me," the teen told the court through a Spanish-language interpreter. He said she then backed up and ran him over again in reverse, his abdomen and legs briefly pinned under her tires.

"I couldn't feel my legs," Jonathan told the court. "I tried to get up but … my legs weren't strong enough."

He said he suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ribs and his right eye was damaged from striking the pavement, an injury he said has left him with blurred vision. Prosecutors have previously said the teen also suffered a punctured lung and he spoke of having trouble breathing as he waited for help to arrive.

Earlier that morning, video captured Nelson first arriving on scene and threatening the group of students that their life "is ended" as she pointed what was described as a knife at them. But the actual time she allegedly struck the teen with her vehicle and ran him over was not captured.

Instead, jurors were shown visual evidence in the form of Jonathan's damaged clothes: a ripped jacket, dirty pants, a broken belt and a sweatshirt with tire marks on it.

"It was the worst time of my life," the student said of the pain he said he endured and the two weeks spent at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Jonathan admitted on the witness stand during an earlier portion of his testimony, which began Wednesday and continued Thursday, that he at one point tried to punch Nelson's son earlier that morning but was blocked by another teen who was hitting the boy. He told the jury he was not among the students who stole the Slides.

Video shown to the jury Tuesday shows Nelson's son, who another witness described as quiet boy who kept to himself, shoeless outside the Dunkin' Donuts store. The incidents occurred while more than a dozen students had left school grounds and spent that morning at neighboring businesses.

Prosecutors have alleged Nelson, a National Grid employee, fled the scene and, in an effort to conceal her crimes, traded in her vehicle for a newer model “even though her lease was not set to expire.” She is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting serious injury, all felonies.

Prosecutors will continue questioning Jonathan Thursday afternoon.

During cross examination Wednesday of another teen who was present that morning, Nelson's defense attorney, Katherine Fernandez of Uniondale, suggested Jonathan had on two prior occasion been involved in attacks of her client's son.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Veronica McMahon and colleague Tara O'Donnell of the Major Crime Bureau.