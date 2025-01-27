New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia, shot last year on Southern State Parkway, charged with falsely reporting an incident, officials say

The Long Island-based New York State trooper whose story of being shot and wounded by a driver on the Southern State Parkway last year apparently unraveled in the days afterward, was arrested Monday on charges that he falsely reported the incident, state police said. Thomas J. Mascia, 27, of West Hempstead, a state trooper since 2019, turned himself into the state police barracks in East Farmingdale early Monday morning. Mascia was charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident and official misconduct. He is set to be arraigned in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead. Mascia's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. Mascia's parents — including his father, a former NYPD officer who is also named Thomas Mascia, and his mother Dorothy Mascia — also turned themselves in Monday and were arrested and each charged with one count of 4th degree criminal possession of a firearm. Their attorneys also could not be immediately reached. Mascia has been suspended without pay since early November when the state police announced that it had launched an investigation into the shooting and that it had stopped searching for the alleged shooter's vehicle — the description of which was provided by Mascia. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said then in a statement that investigators were examining "certain inconsistencies," though she did not elaborate. Authorities also said then that they had executed a search warrant at Mascia's home on Gruber Court and were seen removing firearms from the residence and searching three vehicles parked outside the home. The New York State Police Benevolent Association, the union representing some 6,000 active and retired troopers across the state, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday. Mascia, while on patrol, was shot in his right leg, near his knee, on Oct. 30 at about 11:45 p.m. after he said he approached a black Dodge Charger that he thought was stranded on the parkway in West Hempstead, police have said. State Police Superintendent Steven James, said in a news briefing after Mascia was shot, that the alleged suspect was a male, driving what was believed to be a black, late model Dodge Charger with temporary New Jersey tags, rear tinted windows and custom matte gray dual-exhaust tips. James said Mascia told police he pulled up behind the Charger and heard several popping noises as he approached and then realized he was wounded. Mascia was hit with a .22-caliber gunshot in his right quadriceps near his knee, police said, and retreated behind his patrol vehicle as the other vehicle fled west, police have said. Mascia didn't return fire because the suspect immediately fled the scene, James has said. Mascia applied a tourniquet to his injured leg and called for assistance, James has said. No body camera footage of the shooting exists, police have sais, because Mascia's body camera was not activated until he pulled his gun from his holster after realizing he had been shot, "Shots fired, shots fired, I’m hit," the trooper said, giving his location on the parkway, according to police radio transmissions on Broadcastify.com that Newsday reported following the shooting. "I’m bleeding pretty good in the leg," the trooper said. "Got a tourniquet on." Mascia was released from Nassau University Medical Center two days after the shooting to much fanfare. Hundreds of state troopers and Nassau County police officers looked gathered outside the hospital in support of the injured trooper. "I'm feeling good," Mascia said that day as he was pushed in a wheelchair. Mascia's father, a former NYPD officer, has previously been in legal trouble. Mascia's father, who is also named Thomas Mascia, was fired from the NYPD in 1993 for selling cocaine, public records show. The senior Mascia, who was assigned to the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, "was dismissed effective Feb. 10, the date he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine," according to a 1993 Newsday article. "Mascia, of West Hempstead, and four other New York City cops who live on Long Island were arrested by Suffolk County Police in May, 1992, and charged with buying cocaine while on duty and distributing it on Long Island," the article reported.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

