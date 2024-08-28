Marianne Mkrtchian, of North Bellmore, tried to flee crash scene after striking man as he tried to help her, police say

Suffolk County police arrested an 18-year-old woman Tuesday night after they say she attempted to flee the scene of a North Babylon crash that seriously injured a man who was trying to come to her aid.

Marianne Mkrtchian, of North Bellmore, was driving a 2023 Mercedes Benz C30 around 6 p.m. when she struck a utility pole on Skidmore Road, causing it to snap and fall, police said.

A 54-year-old North Babylon man was sitting in a parked car on the corner of Lloyd Avenue and Skidmore when he witnessed the crash and exited his vehicle to check on the welfare of the driver, according to police.

But Mkrtchian put her car in reverse, backed up, and struck the man, pinning him against his vehicle, police said. She then put her car in drive and attempted to flee the scene, but a second man who witnessed the incident picked up a brick and threw it at the Mercedes, shattering the windshield, according to police.

Mkrtchian then stopped and exited her vehicle, police said. When First Precinct officers arrived at the scene they placed Mkrtchian under arrest.

The man who was struck was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Detectives charged Mkrtchian with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious physical injury. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Police said the man who threw the brick has not been charged at this time.