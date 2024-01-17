Snapchat threat to school by East Northport teen deemed not credible by Suffolk police

Suffolk County police charged a 13-year-old East Northport student Wednesday with threatening her middle school online.

Police said the East Northport Middle School student posted a threat online that police deemed was not credible.

FBI agents notified the school district the threat against the school was discovered on Snapchat, Northport-East Northport Superintendent Dave Moyer said in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI monitors social media for threats and notified the district to take action. The student suspected of making the threat was located and removed from the classroom, Moyer said.

“Most importantly, all students and staff are safe and there were no weapons located on the campus,” Moyer said. “Please note that due to student privacy concerns, we are not able to share further details; however please know that repercussions for these actions are extremely serious.”

Suffolk County police detectives charged the teen with threat of mass harm. She was issued a desk appearance ticket and was released to her parents. The teen is scheduled at a later date to be arraigned in Family Court in Central Islip.

The district encouraged parents to speak with their children about the consequences of social media threats.

The threat was discovered a day after Newbridge Road Elementary School in North Bellmore was targeted with false reports of an active shooter in what police deemed a swatting incident.

Nassau County police said there was no updates in that case Wednesday and no suspect had been identified.