Newbridge Road Elementary School is latest campus targeted by swatting incident

A 911 call Tuesday reporting a male with a gun and possible gunshots fired inside a North Bellmore elementary school turned out to a be a false swatting incident, Nassau County police said.

Authorities responded to Newbridge Road Elementary School shortly before 11:30 a.m. and conducted a comprehensive search of the building before determining the threat was unfounded, police said.

In a series of messages to parents on Tuesday, North Bellmore School District Superintendent Marie Testa said the elementary school went on lockdown after an anonymous caller indicated there was a weapon on site.

By midafternoon, the lockdown was lifted and students and faculty were put on lockout, meaning that no one can enter or exit the building but that regular operations and normal activities were taking place.

“All students and staff are safe and sound,” Testa told parents.

The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information about the swatting incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Swatting occurs when someone contacts law enforcement authorities, typically with their location obscured, and reports some kind of emergency or crime at the location of the target, drawing a heavy police response.

In October, nearly a dozen school districts statewide, including one in Amagansett, were targeted in a mass swatting incident in which an anonymous source stated that bombs had been placed in the building, according to East Hampton Town Police. Investigators determined the threat was not credible.

A spate of high-profile people have been victims of swatting in recent weeks.

They include a Jan. 11 incident where Nassau police responded to the North Shore home of Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s fraud trial in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, a Washington, D.C. home owned by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's federal election subversion case, was targeted by a fake emergency call, authorities said.

The homes of Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat who removed Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, also have been subject to recent swatting incidents.