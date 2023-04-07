NYPD: Person of interest in custody in shooting of Brett Boller, rookie officer from Hauppauge

NYPD detectives probing Wednesday's shooting of a rookie officer in Queens have detained a suspect and will release details later this morning, Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

No details were provided about this individual, classified as "a person of interest," who is now in custody.

The officer, Brett Boiler, 22, of Hauppauge, was shot in the right hip on Wednesday afternoon while struggling with a male suspect.

He was listed as "stable" at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, his mother said on Thursday night.

Boller, whose father, Don, is a 30-year NYPD veteran, "has been on the job three months, and this happens," said his mother, Leanne Boller. "I was at work when I was told what was going on. From there we’ve been on Autopilot and we’re just focused on Brett and getting him better.”

The NYPD had released pictures of the suspect, including an image of his left hand with the name 'Jocelyn' on it. The department also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is the subject responsible for shooting our officer today in Queens. If you recognize him or have any information in regard to this incident, contact 800-COPSHOT or @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/5pIIOm9Fzq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 5, 2023

At a news conference Wednesday night at the hospital, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other department officials did not identify Boller and another officer but said both were attempting to question the suspect that afternoon about a dispute over a seat on an MTA bus when he fled on foot. Both officers gave chase, and one caught up with the suspect and was shot during a struggle, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig at the news conference. The perpetrator fired one shot, striking the cop in the right hip, the chief said.

—With Robert Brodsky, Anthony M. DeStefano and Gregg Sarra