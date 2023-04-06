Coach: Wounded NYC cop was hard-nosed, gritty athlete at Hauppauge High

The rookie NYPD officer who suffered a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon while chasing a suspect in Queens, was a fleet-footed, hard-nosed, three-sport athlete when he attended Hauppauge High School, according to his former baseball coach.

The officer, identified by a relative as Brett Boller, 22, of Hauppauge, was recuperating at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center from a gunshot to his right hip sustained during a struggle the day before with the still-on-the-loose male suspect in Jamaica, said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday.

The NYPD released an image of a male suspect they want to question in connection with Wednesday's shooting that wounded Officer Brett Boller, 22, of Hauppauge. Credit: NYPD

At a news conference Wednesday night at the hospital, Sewell and other department officials said two officers were attempting to question the suspect that afternoon about a dispute over a seat on an MTA bus when he fled on foot. Both officers gave chase, and one caught up with the suspect and was shot during a struggle, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig at the news conference.

"Heart of a giant"

The NYPD have not released the wounded officer's name but an uncle reached by Newsday on Wednesday night said the officer who first caught up with the suspect was Boller, which made sense to his Hauppauge High baseball coach Josh Gutes.

"Brett was so fast and used to run down fly balls in centerfield," Gutes said. "I'm not at all surprised that he was able to run down a bad guy. Speed was his greatest attribute."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gutes described Boller as an impressive three-year starter in centerfield who, while undersized, had the "heart of a giant."

"He was a really tough kid who played hard at all times," Gutes said.

Those skills honed on the diamond appeared to come in handy Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., an MTA bus driver flagged down the two police officers at 161st Street and Jamaica Avenue because the suspect was engaged in the dispute with another rider, according to Essig.

The suspect then exited through the front door of the bus, pushing one of the cops before fleeing on foot onto 161st Street, Essig said. After one of the officers caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued, the perpetrator fired one shot, striking the cop in the right hip, the chief said.

The second police officer returned fire twice but the suspect fled into a nearby parking garage, where authorities recovered a black bubble jacket, black mask and orange sweatshirt worn by the perpetrator, Essig said. Surveillance video showed the suspect exiting the garage and he was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue. Police said it was unknown whether the suspect was hit by gunfire.

"Somebody will recognize him"

Video of the shooting’s aftermath viewed by Newsday shows the wounded uniformed officer on his back, surrounded by other officers administering first aid. They then lift him into a police vehicle. A civilian in the video retrieves what appears to be the officer’s hat and gives it to another cop.

"Somebody will recognize him," Essig said Thursday when he announced a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction had increased from $10,000 to $20,000. Sewell said the officer had come through surgery well but the road to an expected full recovery would be lengthy.

The NYPD has released pictures of the suspect, including an image of his left hand with the name 'Jocelyn' on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477.

Gutes said Boller was part of two league championship runs with the baseball team in 2016 and 2017. He was also a two-time all-league selection in 2017 and 2018. Boller also spent three-years on Hauppauge High's varsity boys soccer team, including the 2018 Suffolk championship club, according to Gutes, adding that Boller was a guard on the school's basketball team for two years.

"We loved him as a player and a leader by example. Everyone followed the way Brett played," Gutes said. "He wasn't as much a verbal leader as he was a 'do as I do player'. Brett always had excellent body language and he was a fierce competitor. He was so smart and always figured out a way to get things done."

With Anthony M. DeStefano and Gregg Sarra