NewsNew York

NYPD: Officer shot in leg, stable at hospital

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Wednesday in...

An NYPD officer was shot in the leg Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, department officials said. Credit: AP/Bryan Woolston

By Newsday Staff

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Jamaica, Queens and taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The unidentified officer was shot in the left leg on 161st Street in the 103rd Precinct, according to the NYPD. 

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are set to visit the officer at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and then hold a news conference at 6 p.m., said officials in the mayor's office.

No additional details were immediately available.

By Newsday Staff
Streaming Now
Students learn from the cockpit … Millennial homebuyer hotspots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 7 minutes ago NYPD cop shot ... Students learn from the cockpit ... Millennial homebuyer hotspots

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Students learn from the cockpit … Millennial homebuyer hotspots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 7 minutes ago NYPD cop shot ... Students learn from the cockpit ... Millennial homebuyer hotspots

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest video

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME