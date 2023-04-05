NYPD: Officer shot in leg, stable at hospital

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Jamaica, Queens and taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The unidentified officer was shot in the left leg on 161st Street in the 103rd Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are set to visit the officer at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and then hold a news conference at 6 p.m., said officials in the mayor's office.

No additional details were immediately available.