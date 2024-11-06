Mark Sebesta, poll worker from Baldwin, faces charges after altercation at Oceanside polling place

A poll worker in Oceanside was arrested on Election Day after an argument with a "constituent" escalated into violence, Nassau police said.

The disturbance happened Tuesday afternoon at a polling station at Oceanside School 3.

That’s where the worker, Mark W. Sebesta, 54, of Baldwin "was involved in a verbal argument and threatened a male constituent, 25," the department wrote in a press release Wednesday.

The nature of the dispute wasn’t disclosed.

“Officers attempted to diffuse the situation when the defendant, who falsely identified himself as a law enforcement agent, became aggressive,” the release said. “After a brief struggle, officers were able to place the defendant into custody.”

He was brought to a hospital "for evaluation and treatment," police said.

Sebesta was charged with menacing, harassment, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal impersonation. Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.