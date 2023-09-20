Michael DeAngelo, driver charged in East Massapequa that killed 4 family members, overdosed and was revived days before the tragedy, Nassau DA says

The Lindenhurst driver accused of killing four people after he rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe in East Massapequa while high on drugs last month overdosed just three days before horrific Aug. 6 crash – and then drove across sidewalks and neighbors’ lawns to flee from Suffolk police, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Wednesday. The Aug. 3 incident was Michael DeAngelo’s second run-in with police in the days before the fatal accident that killed Marine veteran Patrice Huntley, 60, and three of his family members, Donnelly said after the defendant’s arraignment in Nassau County Criminal Court on a 32-count indictment that includes six aggravated vehicular homicide charges. Suffolk police were also called to DeAngelo’s home on Aug. 1 following a 911 complaint about a domestic incident, Donnelly said. DeAngelo, 32, was allegedly combative with Suffolk officers, who found cocaine in his shorts and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Huntley’s 10-year-old son Jeremiah Huntley, his 13-year-old daughter Hannah Huntley and his six-year-old step-granddaughter, Chantel Solomon, also died as a result of the crash. Prosecutors said the event data recorder in DeAngelo’s 2023 Hyundai Kona showed that he was driving approximately 120 miles per hour right before the crash and struck Huntley’s vehicle at 95 miles per hour. DeAngelo’s attorney, Karl Seman of Garden City, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during Wednesday’s arraignment before Acting Nassau Supreme Court Judge Robert Schwartz. Schwartz ordered DeAngelo, who was also injured in the crash and appeared at the arraignment in a wheelchair, to be held without bail. He had previously been held in lieu of $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. “One of the hardest things I do in this job is talking to families about their lost loved ones. I am weary, and I am angry, of having to meet families under these circumstances” Donnelly said, her voice cracking with emotion. “In this case, Michael DeAngelo nearly wiped out an entire family due to his alleged actions.” The Aug. 3 called told Suffol 911 operators that DeAngelo was suffering from an overdose and had been administered Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of a drug overdose. “When the police arrived, the defendant quickly walked by the responding officer and got into the same vehicle he turned into a missile the night of this crash,” Donnelly said. “The defendant was ordered out of that vehicle by the officer and told he needed immediate medical attention for the episode he had just gone through. The defendant, however, refused those orders and fled the scene, and as he drove away, he crossed over the sidewalk and multiple lawns of his neighbors.” Nassau prosecutors said Patrice Huntley had taken his family members to a water park to celebrate a new job offer and was en route to get ice cream when the accident occurred, prosecutors said. Huntley’s 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe was stopped at a traffic light on Sunrise Highway in East Massapequa when DeAngelo’s Kona hit multiple vehicles stopped at the light. The force of the crash pushed the Santa Fe through the intersection and spun it around so that it faced oncoming traffic. DeAngelo’s Kona went airborne and landed upside down, prosecutors said. DeAngelo was impaired by fentanyl and cocaine during the fatal Aug. 6 crash, Donnelly said. He had track marks on his arms and hands, and hypodermic needles and a pipe were discovered in his Kona.

Six-year-old Chantel Solomon, left, along with Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, Hannah Huntley, 13, Jeremiah Huntley, 10, were killed after a car crash in East Massapequa in August. Credit: Tasheba Hamilton –Huntley

Team of first responders work at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on westbound Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on Aug. 6. Credit: Paul Mazza

