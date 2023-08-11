Driver in East Massapequa crash that killed father and two kids was speeding, high on drugs, police say

A driver was speeding 120 mph one second before hitting a vehicle carrying a family on an ice cream trip Sunday, killing a father and two of his children inside, the Nassau County Police Department said Friday in announcing the driver's arrest.

The driver, Michael Deangelo, 32, of Lindenhurst, also had cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash, said Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the police supervisor overseeing the investigation.

Deangelo was arrested Friday at a hospital and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assault, drunken driving with drugs and reckless driving, according to Fitzpatrick.

“We’ve discovered that he was driving under the influence of narcotics and controlled substances,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve also determined that he was traveling one second prior to the collision at over 100 miles per hour, in fact, at 120.55 miles per hour.”

The speed limit on that part of the roadway is 45 mph, said Tracey Cabey of the Nassau police.

Deangelo had sustained a compound fracture of the leg and internal injuries, Fitzpatrick said. Deangelo was arraigned from his hospital bedside Friday afternoon. He couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The crash, Sunday on Sunrise Highway, killed a father, Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, and two of his children, Jeremiah, 10, and Hannah, 13, of Uniondale. Huntley’s vehicle had been stopped at a right light when rear-ended by a speeder driving a 2023 Hyundai Kona, the county police have said.

Several other children in the vehicle were injured, most severely. A 6-year-old girl was left with catastrophic injuries, including a severed spine, her grandmother said this week. Fitzpatrick said Deangelo could face additional charges if the girl doesn’t survive.

The 6-year-old, identified in court papers as Chantel Solomon, is still undergoing testing and scans to determine what brain activity she has, Fitzpatrick said.

Deangelo was ordered held on $500,000 cash or $1 million bond bail, or $5 million secured at 10%, according to Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the county district attorney’s office. The case is due back in court Aug. 15.

Deangelo’s lawyer, Karl Seman, did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment.

A note taped to the door of Deangelo’s house in Lindenhurst says the family doesn’t want to comment beyond this: “Our family is deeply saddened and our hearts, prayers and sympathies go out to the families and all those who are suffering so greatly at this time.”

In Deangelo's vehicle were needles and a pipe, and Det. Thomas Roche said he saw track marks on Deangelo's arms and hands at the hospital after the crash, according to a charging document.

"The defendant told Detective Roche that he uses heroin, GHB, suboxone, and other drugs, and admitted that he used drugs on the date of the collision," the document says.

Deangelo wasn't racing another driver at the time of the crash, Fitzpatrick said. Still, just before the crash, Deangelo's vehicle was seen speeding past the family's vehicle once, possibly going more than 100 mph, Fitzpatrick said, before he stopped at a nearby Speedway gas station.

He re-entered the road after the family's car had passed and was driving 120.55 mph immediately prior to the crash when he rear-ended the family's car that was stopped at the light, Fitzpatrick said.

“So the perception that there was another car speeding is untrue,” Fitzpatrick said, addressing initial reports that racing was involved.

“As well as that his behavior prior to the accident, his reckless driving, all contributed to what caused this accident and killing three people,” he said.

Deangelo has two previous DWI arrests, which were misdemeanors, Fitzpatrick said. A third drunken driving conviction would be a felony, he said.

Police detectives spent the week serving search warrants, examining blood toxicology and speed in the car through the vehicle’s black box, Fitzpatrick said. Detectives also interviewed witnesses and examined surveillance video.

That crash was one of four deadly collisions Sunday into Monday across Long Island in which six people were killed — including the Huntleys in East Massapequa, a 72-year-old woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ronkonkoma, a 77-year-old bicyclist from Hicksville and a 6-year-old who was struck by an alleged drunken driver in West Hempstead.

The alleged drunken driver in the West Hempstead crash has been ordered jailed without bail once his injuries allow for him to leave the hospital.

The driver, Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, 18, was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, third-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

The hit-and-run driver hasn’t been caught. And the driver who struck the bicyclist wasn’t charged.