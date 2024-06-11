Long IslandCrime

Police probe skeletal remains found near Woodbury apartment complex

Nassau police searching through the construction site at Eagle Rock...

Nassau police searching through the construction site at Eagle Rock Apartments in Woodbury Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Nassau County police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found at a construction site at a Woodbury apartment complex Monday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for possible human remains at a construction site at Eagle Rock Apartments, at 92 Fairhaven Blvd. Police spotted skeletal remains while digging in the ground.

The remains were removed and brought to the medical examiner's office for examination.

Police did not say whether the remains were human or how long they appeared to have been buried.

Officials at Eagle Rock Apartments did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Detectives ask anyone with information about the discovery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

