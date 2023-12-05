Long IslandCrime

Police offer reward in hit-and-run that killed Melville man on LIE 1 year ago

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

On the anniversary of his death, detectives are once again offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old man walking on the Long Island Expressway. 

On Dec. 5, 2022, at about 8 p.m., Robert Twiford, 61, of Melville, parked his vehicle on the off ramp of eastbound LIE at Exit 60. He then exited the vehicle, and while in the lane of travel, was struck by a car that fled the scene, police said. 

A short time later, the driver of the fleeing vehicle stopped at Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma, exited his car, and examined it with a flashlight, police said.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored, possibly gray 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback, police said.

Twiford was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No charges have been filed since the incident.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

Originally from West Babylon, Twiford is survived by his wife, three children and a granddaughter, according to a Newsday obituary.

