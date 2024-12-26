Long IslandCrime

Woman, 57, dies after being found stabbed on Old Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, police say

By Michael O'Keeffe

Nassau police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with fatal stab wounds in Massapequa on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at an address on Old Sunrise Highway at 7 p.m., according to the Homicide Squad. Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old woman who had received multiple stab wounds, police said in a news release. The address is part of a commercial strip with several businesses, including an automotive shop.

The woman was provided medical aid and then transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. Nassau police said the investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

Police did not identify the woman.

