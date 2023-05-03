Gabriel Wilson found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 Stop & Shop shooting

A jury on Wednesday found Gabriel Wilson guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop that killed grocery manager Ray Wishropp.

Wilson was also found guilty on two charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault charges in the April 20, 2021, shooting.

The 33-year-old had been on trial since April 24 in Nassau County Criminal Court. The former Stop & Shop cart collector pleaded not guilty in June 2021 to the nine-count indictment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.