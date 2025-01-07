Suffolk Police Officer Sean Mahony charged with child sex abuse; suspended without pay

A Suffolk County police officer has been charged with child sex abuse and has been suspended without pay, officials said.

Sean Mahony, 45, of Port Jefferson, pleaded not guilty Monday to a four-count indictment charging him with felony child sex abuse and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for multiple incidents involving the alleged abuse of a minor. He was suspended by the department on Dec. 9.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier told acting Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Karen Wilutis that the alleged abuse was reported by the mother of the child on Nov. 15.

Defense attorney Anthony La Pinta, of Hauppauge, who argued against nominal bail in the case, described his client to the judge as a family man with strong ties to Suffolk County.

"These allegations are as bizarre as they are unimaginable," La Pinta said in a statement. "Sean has proudly served as a Suffolk County police officer for the past 22 years and steadfastly denies these horrible allegations."

No other details about the incident were disclosed in court. Wilutis issued an order of protection barring Mahony from having contact with two unnamed individuals and he left the courthouse under supervised release.

Mahony is facing a maximum of 14 years in prison if convicted of both counts of child sex abuse, Wilutis noted during the arraignment.

Suffolk police said Mahony was suspended on the day of his arrest last month.

Suffolk County payroll records show Mahony was hired by the department in 2002. He made $208,590 dollars in 2023, the most recent records available.

Mahony was among a group of four 5th Precinct officers honored in 2009 with a Silver Shield, the top award from the Suffolk County PBA for acts of bravery on the job, for their efforts to stop an armed subject in Bellport.

Mahony is due back in court Feb. 25.