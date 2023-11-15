Swastika found in bathroom at Commack school

A swastika was found in a Commack school bathroom Tuesday — the second such discovery this month, superintendent Jordan Cox said in a letter to the school community.

Cox said school officials reported the hate graffiti to Suffolk County police, who opened an investigation.

“Antisemitism or any form of hatred within our schools will not be tolerated,” Cox wrote. “Once the responsible individual is found, I am committed to pursuing legal action to the fullest extent.”

The discovery comes amid a global spike of online antisemitism after the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas in Israel. Researchers from the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, said in a Nov. 9 blog post that antisemitic posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, grew by 919% in the week after the attacks. Antisemitic posts on Facebook grew 28% that week.

Across Long Island schools, at least five widely reported antisemitic behaviors and racist episodes have been reported within the first month and a half of the 2023-24 school year. Newsday reported in late October that district officials from Port Washington to Riverhead have addressed these, with some educators worrying the occurrences will worsen as war continues in the Middle East.

Suffolk police did not immediately comment, and Cox did not immediately make himself available for an interview.

Suffolk police on Nov. 6 opened an investigation into a swastika drawn in a bathroom stall at Commack High School. The status of that investigation was unclear.

In his letter to the school community, Cox said district officials would arrange a presentation from the police department’s Hate Crimes Unit.

Additionally, he said the district had multiple initiatives underway to combat hate at its high school, middle school and elementary schools.

At the high school, student leaders were scheduled to attend a program on fighting hate in social media at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center. Sophomores are viewing Holocaust survivor stories recorded by the Shoah Foundation, and in the spring will visit the Holocaust museum on Long Island. The district will continue offering a stand-alone Holocaust Studies course. Educators also plan to host Ruth Minsky Sender, an author and Holocaust survivor.

Rick Lewis, CEO of the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center and the Suffolk Y JCC, said he was “hearing from many superintendents that they have issues” of hate and bias incidents in their schools. “It’s not just Commack.”

About 10 school districts including Commack plan to send student leaders and teachers to the anti-hate program, which will focus on social media and gaming, he said.

Correction: The swastika was found Tuesday. An earlier version of this story had the wrong day.