Smith Haven Mall stabbing: Teen, 15, charged with assaulting 16-year-old

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy at Smith Haven Mall last month, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified boy, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, police said. He was to appear in the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip for arraignment Tuesday.

The stabbing took place when the 16-year-old tried to "intervene in a dispute between a small group of people on the sidewalk outside of the food court at the Smith Haven Mall," on Nov. 23 at about 7:55 p.m., according to a Suffolk police press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with another 16-year-old boy who had minor injuries sustained during the dispute.