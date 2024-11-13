James Luca, of North Merrick, charged with terrorism for trying to blow up Nassau's social services building 

A North Merrick man who authorities said tried to blow up the Nassau Department of Social Services building in September became the first person charged with terrorism by county prosecutors, Nassau District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said on Wednesday.

James Luca, 46, pleaded not guilty to the crime of terrorism and other charges at his arraignment on the upgraded charges before Nassau County Judge Terence Murphy Wednesday morning.

At a news conference following the arraignment, Donnelly said Luca intended to blow up the county’s Social Services building in Uniondale because he blamed Nassau County Child Protective Services for revoking his visitation rights with his children.

"James Luca’s personal vendetta endangered the lives of Nassau County workers," Donnelly said. "Had that device exploded, we can safely say there would be a large fire, significant damage and who knows what else might have happened.

"As scary as this is to say," Donnelly added, "we are lucky that James Luca is a lousy bomb maker."

Prosecutors said Luca and a co-defendant who acted as a lookout allegedly placed two propane tanks at the doors of the social services building.

Lucas allegedly attempted to throw lit flares at one of the tanks, but the device did not ignite, a surveillance video of the incident shows, prosecutors said.

After the failed attempt, Lucas and his co-defendant drove away, prosecutors said.

Murphy ordered Luca held without bail. Luca is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison. Luca’s attorney, Stacy Albin Leone, declined to comment after Wednesday’s arraignment.

The indictment, unsealed last month, also charges Luca and co-defendant Jayson Anthony Reyes, also of North Merrick, with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing of governmental duties by means of a bomb, fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree attempt to commit the crime of arson. Reyes, who was not charged with terrorism, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday morning.

Reyes, 25, works with Luca at Luca’s auto repair shop, authorities said. His attorney, Scott Evan Gross, did not immediately return a call for comment.