Hicksville woman stole more than $300,000 from employer to pay off credit cards, cops say

A Hicksville woman faces charges Tuesday after police said she stole more than $300,000 from her employer over an 18-month period, using the stolen funds to pay off her personal credit cards.

Nassau police said Elizabeth Stern, 52, stole the money while working for Superior Air Conditioning & Heating Systems Inc. in Plainview, using stolen and forged checks to pay off $301,958 in personal credit card expenses. Police said Stern also forged and cashed additional checks from her employer totaling about $38,000.

Police could not immediately provide details on what role Stern held at the company — or how she gained access to the checks. Police also could not provide details on the credit card expenses.

A spokesperson at Superior Air could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. According to online records from the BBB — the Better Business Bureau — Superior Air has been incorporated since 1982 and records show it has an accredited A+ rating from the BBB.

Police said Stern was charged with second-degree grand larceny, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, five counts of first-degree identity theft, five counts of third-degree unlawful possession of identifying information and with first-degree falsifying business records.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stern is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if she is represented by counsel.