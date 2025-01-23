UBS Arena parking attendant diverted nearly $5G in customer fees to his personal account, prosecutors say

A UBS Arena parking attendant pocketed nearly $5,000 since last spring, offering concertgoers and sports fans discount parking at the arena by sending the parking fees directly to his personal Venmo account, according to Nassau County prosecutors. Tremayne Brown, 26, of Queens, was charged with falsifying business records and grand larceny on Jan. 14 after authorities said they discovered Brown promised a discount to drivers attending an event at the Elmont venue. Prosecutors said the alleged scheme unraveled after his supervisor overheard him tell a woman heading to the Jan. 12 "Disney on Ice" performance to "pay using Venmo to save on fees." Brown pleaded not guilty on Jan. 15 and was released on his own recognizance. His case is pending. The payment app profile name, MartinGrey00, has no connection to the arena. Brown, who detectives said signed a confession, hung up when reached by phone. The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which is representing him, declined to comment. The supervisor approached the woman outside UBS and asked to see her phone, which showed that she had sent $30 to a Venmo account attached to Brown’s phone number, prosecutors said. Nassau County police reviewed Brown’s phone during an investigation and discovered that his app history showed 125 such transactions dating back to April 17, the day of the Islanders game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detectives said that aside from Brown’s Venmo records, they have video footage of the alleged transactions, UBS email memos, time cards and a signed confession. Brown allegedly netted $4,997 for his alleged parking attendant crimes. UBS Arena told Newsday it would not comment on employee matters.

