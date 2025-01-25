Melville man charged after ghost gun molds, assault rifles and other illegal items found in his home, Suffolk police say

A Melville man was charged with illegal weapon possession on Saturday after police found ghost-gun molds, assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and other items at his home on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk County officers arrested Robert Ehlich, 40, at his residence on Chateau Drive, police said in a statement.

Ehlich was on probation for prior weapons charges, a police spokesman told Newsday on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., probation officers discovered illegal items at Ehlich's home, including plastic molds for ghost guns, three assault rifles, large-capacity magazines, two rifles, level-three body armor, and a large quantity of ammunition, police said in the statement.

The probation officers informed Suffolk County police, who made the arrest around 8:19 p.m.

Ehlich was charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and unlawful purchase of body armor, according to online court records.

He was arraigned on Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, where he pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 for an insured bond, according to the online court records.

An attorney for Ehlich could not be reached for comment Saturday.