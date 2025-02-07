Amandeep Singh expected to be sentenced Friday to 8 and one-third to 25 years in prison in crash that killed 2 teens

Amandeep Singh, the Roslyn construction executive accused of killing two teenage tennis prodigies in a wrong-way, drunk-driving crash in 2023, is expected to be sentenced in Nassau County Court to 8 ⅓ to 25 years in prison Friday morning.

Singh, 36, pleaded guilty early last month to aggravated vehicular manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein, both 14, two Roslyn middle schoolers good enough to start on the varsity high school team.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14. Credit: Peter Frutkoff; Tyler Hill Camp / Andy Siegel

Singh agreed to take the plea, the maximum penalty allowed under the law, after a failed attempt by his defense lawyers to suppress police body-worn camera video that shows him hiding next to a dumpster after the crash.

Singh had been out to several bars with friends on the night of May 3, 2023, according to court records. Throughout the night, Singh drank whisky and tequila and snorted cocaine before getting behind the wheel of his red 2021 Dodge TRX pickup truck around, prosecutors say.

He stopped off at a friend’s house before getting back into his truck and heading the wrong way on North Broadway at speeds up to 90 mph before slamming into the four-door Alfa Romeo driven by an older member of the Roslyn High School varsity tennis team.

Aside from Drew and Ethan, there were two other boys in the car, who were also injured in the crash. The teens had been out celebrating a team victory at Buffalo Wild Wings. Prosecutors do not believe the teens had been drinking.

The impact of the crash flipped Singh’s pickup and crushed the right side of the car holding Drew and Ethan.

Singh crawled out of his truck and fled across a supermarket parking lot to the loading bay behind a nearby mall where he hid beside a dumpster.

Nassau police searching for the suspect after the crash found him there, body camera footage shows.

Singh initially claimed that he was back there looking for his friends and that a large gash that he had suffered during the crash was the result of a random mugging.

In the video, he appears disoriented and at one point, seems to believe he’s in New Jersey.

Police detained him there until a man who witnessed him climb out of his truck after the wreck identified him to police. Even after Singh was informed of his right not to speak to police, he continued to bargain with investigators, asking if the boys were also drinking, the footage shows.

Drew began playing tennis at the age of 5 and had already one several international tournaments by the time he was 7, according to his family. He dreamed of becoming a professional tennis player.

Ethan made the starting lineup of his varsity team in the eighth grade.