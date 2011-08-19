Disabled crash victim, 12, had 'full life'

Joseph Ferencsik of Holbrook didn't let a genetic disease and his wheelchair keep him from his goals.

The 12-year-old managed his school's baseball team at Seneca Junior High School and even played lacrosse at home. "He adapted his sport to make it work for him," Theresa Ferencsik said of her son.

Joseph and his twin brother, Danny, were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy -- a condition that causes the wasting away of muscle tissue and a loss of motor function -- when they were babies.

Joseph died Thursday morning after the van he was in crashed into a guardrail on the Long Island Expressway on Wednesday afternoon. He would have entered the eighth grade next month.

His mother said the driver, Robert Giffen, 42, of Holbrook, is like a member of her family. He's been both boys' full-time nurse -- taking them to school, fishing, and on family trips and routine errands -- since the boys were toddlers. At the time of the crash, Giffen had been taking Joseph home after a doctor's appointment.

"He loves those boys and has given them nothing but a full life," the mother said. "He is an exceptional nurse. . . . This was nothing but a tragic accident. He is devastated."

A police spokeswoman said the crash investigation is ongoing and that she did not expect criminal charges to be filed.

In addition to his athleticism, Joseph was an honors student and a history buff. Given the choice earlier this week of visiting Gettysburg or Hershey Park, Joseph chose the historical site. "He could tell you how Lincoln was assassinated, who the conspirators were and why," his mother said.

When he wasn't watching the History Channel, Joseph could be found playing video games or chatting with his brother. The two were very close, though their personalities were nothing alike.

"Danny and Joey were like Felix and Oscar," their mother said referring to "The Odd Couple," the Broadway play that became a film and television series. "Danny is very laid back, easygoing and mischievous. Joey always tried to do the right thing and follow the rules."

Visiting hours will be at Moloney's Lake Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to alexandrasplayground.com and to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation at smafoundation.org.