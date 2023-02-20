Suffolk police probing anti-LGBTQ graffiti at Connetquot school

Suffolk police are investigating two incidents of anti-LGBTQ graffiti reported at Connetquot High School earlier this month.

The first, which was written on an LGBT Network sticker on a classroom door, was discovered on Feb. 10, officials said. A second similar statement, which was scribbled on a hallway wall, was found Feb. 17, the Friday before winter break.

Suffolk police said Monday its Hate Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

In a statement Monday, District Superintendent Lynda Adams said the school is assisting the police investigation and asks anyone who has information to contact the district or Suffolk police.

“Connetquot Central School District is a place of No Hate and this act of hateful vandalism will not be tolerated,” she wrote. “We, as a community, are here for our staff and students and will continue to offer services through our mental health professionals for any who seek it once school resumes on Feb. 27.”

The incidents came just a few months after the district removed Pride flags from a high school teacher’s classroom. Last fall, the district issued a directive banning all flags except the American and state flags in classrooms, citing a district policy that said employees should not engage in political activities in school. District officials at the time said they acted in response to students’ complaints.

Since then, LGBTQ supporters have called for the district to reverse its decision and Gov. Kathy Hochul in October ordered an investigation into the matter.

David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the LGBT Network, called the latest incidents troublesome and disturbing.

“It's sad because all that these stickers are promoting is a safe space,” Kilmnick said. “To see it desecrated with such vulgar and hateful language … is upsetting. Something needs to be done about it.”

The sticker bearing the organization’s name and logo said “Ally,” meaning someone who identifies as a supporter of the LGBTQ community, Kilmnick said.

Jaclyn Napolitano-Furno, the school board president, did not respond to a request for comment Monday, but emailed a statement Tuesday through a spokeswoman. Napolitano-Furno wrote that Connetquot has a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, hate or any biased treatment toward any student or staff.

“We strive to provide children with knowledge about their actions and the power of their words. Unfortunately, not every single person will resonate with our message,” she said. “There is no room for hate in our halls and we urge parents to talk to their children about consequences and treating people with kindness.”