Obama presidency the focus of Hofstra University conference

Barack Obama clinched the presidency in 2008 and knocked down the racial barrier to the nation’s highest office — vowing to unite Red and Blue America and enact a host of once-in-a-generation policy shifts: universal health care, closing the military detention camp at Guantánamo Bay, creating a path to citizenship for immigrants living illegally in the United States.

“Yes, we can,” Obama promised.

It didn’t all go as planned.

A conference beginning Wednesday at Hofstra University examines the Obama presidency — what went right, what went wrong and the enduring legacy of the 44th chief executive.

“Obama’s road to the White House was unexpected. His victory marked a historic moment in American politics — the election of the nation’s first African American president," said Meena Bose, Hofstra’s executive dean for public policy and public service programs, who is in charge of the conference. "Obama was elected on a platform of moving beyond traditional political debates and differences to build unity — to move past red and blue divisions. But putting that into practice proved to be much more difficult than anticipated."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bose, who is also a political-science professor at Hofstra, added: “And so I think that the Obama presidency really illustrates the promise of hope for change in America, as well as the difficulty of achieving that change.”

Among those scheduled to speak at the conference — “The Barack Obama Presidency: Hope and Change” — are government officials, academics and journalists. Some of the Obama staffers set to appear are former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett; former White House chief of staff and U.S. treasury secretary Jacob J. Lew; and former White House director of legislative affairs Philip M. Schiliro.

The conference is Hofstra’s 13th on presidents. Previous conferences have covered every chief executive since Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Obama conference was supposed to happen years ago but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement.

Also expected to speak are presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel, former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, and Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's chief of staff from 2011 to 2017.

Barack Obama isn’t expected to attend.

Obama’s campaign promises yielded mixed results: He kept a promise to order the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. But he failed as promised to bring U.S. troops home from two major wars, Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving office with U.S. forces still involved those conflicts. He promised single-payer health care but signed Obamacare, the nation's biggest expansion of health insurance since Medicaid and Medicare in 1965. Guantánamo Bay remains open. And no path to citizenship was created; he did enact, by executive action, a program to legalize the immigration status of foreign-born immigrants who were brought here illegally as children.

Among the Hofstra faculty scheduled to present is Alan J. Singer, an education professor, historian and former high school social science teacher.

Singer will be speaking about Obama’s education policy, as carried out largely by his secretary of education, Arne Duncan.

“In many ways, the Obama-Duncan educational record was a continuation of initiatives that began during the Bush presidency — the Common Core testing, the focus on data to evaluate teachers and schools and districts,” Singer said.

Nevertheless, Singer said, Obama’s policy modified expectations set out during the Bush years, and provided grants to districts “as a carrot to get them to adopt the testing policies,” said Singer, a critic of the Obama administration’s focus on testing.