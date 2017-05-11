VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at C.A. Reinhard Early Childhood Center in Bellmore; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Norman J. Levy Lakeside School in Merrick; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Newbridge Road School in Bellmore; 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at North Merrick Public Library in North Merrick.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $153,666,863 budget for 2017-18, a 3.99 percent increase from the current $147,763,782.

The tax levy would increase by 2.98 percent, from $110,549,481 to $113,843,856.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.23 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide figures on the effect on school taxes for an average single-family home.

The district anticipates not receiving enough state aid to maintain existing programs and will use its fund balance to cover the budget shortfall.

The proposed budget would also pay for contractual teacher salary increases of 0.3 percent and a step increase of 2.34 percent. In addition, the proposed budget includes an additional 4.5 full-time equivalent special education teachers and a new middle school initiative for math and science acceleration, district officials said.

A proposition asks voters to allow the district to expend $1.51 million from the capital reserve fund.

THE CANDIDATES

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District does not hold its own school board elections. Instead, two board members each from the Bellmore, North Bellmore, Merrick and North Merrick elementary school districts are appointed to the central high school district school board.

